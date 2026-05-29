Toronto hosts Seattle following Sabally’s 29-point game

Seattle Storm (3-5, 0-1 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (4-4, 1-1 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (3-5, 0-1 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (4-4, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo takes on the Seattle Storm after Nyara Sabally scored 29 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 111-104 victory over the Chicago Sky.

Toronto hits the court for the ninth game in franchise history. The Tempo beat the Chicago Sky 111-104 in their last game.

Seattle went 23-21 overall with a 13-9 record on the road a season ago. The Storm averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 39.0 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: out (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison: out (hand), Julie Allemand: day to day (hip).

Storm: Dominique Malonga: day to day (concussion), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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