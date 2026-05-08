Torino beats Sassuolo and Frosinone grabs glory with promotion to Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino scored two headers in four minutes to come from behind and beat Sassuolo 2-1 in…

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino scored two headers in four minutes to come from behind and beat Sassuolo 2-1 in a mid-table clash in Serie A on Friday.

Sassuolo took the lead through Norwegian midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt in the 51st minute but Giovanni Simeone equalized for Torino with a header midway through the second half and then another Norwegian, Marcus Pedersen, scored against his old team to give it the lead four minutes later.

The result got Torino back to winning ways after last week’s defeat at Udinese and means that loss is the only one in its last six matches.

The win took it into 12th place, five points behind Sassuolo in 10th.

Frosinone promoted to Serie A

Frosinone will play next season in Serie A after it beat Mantova 5-0 to guarantee second place and automatic promotion to the top tier along with Serie B champion Venezia, which secured its place last week.

Monza, Palermo, Catanzaro, Modena, Juve Stabia, and Avellino will compete for the final promotion spot, while Reggiana, Pescara and Spezia were relegated to Serie C.

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