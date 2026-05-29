Tigers pitcher Casey Mize goes on injured list due to right adductor strain

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right adductor inflammation.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right adductor inflammation.

The right-hander and closer Kenley Jansen both left the Tigers’ 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday with injuries. Jansen went on the injured list Thursday due to pelvic inflammation.

Mize was placed on the injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, as the Tigers prepared to open a series with the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers activated right-hander Beau Briske from the 60-day injured list and put him on their 26-man roster.

The Tigers also transferred left-hander Brant Hurter to the 60-day injured list.

Mize is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA in nine starts this season. He has struck out 49 batters over 47 2/3 innings.

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