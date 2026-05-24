Swanson scores in her second game back from maternity leave and the Stars down Bay FC 1-0

Mallory Swanson scored her first goal in her return since maternity leave, propelling the Chicago Stars to a 1-0 win…

Mallory Swanson scored her first goal in her return since maternity leave, propelling the Chicago Stars to a 1-0 win Sunday over Bay FC, who were booked for two red cards in the match.

In other action around the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current topped the Portland Thorns 3-1 and the Orlando Pride beat San Diego Wave 1-0.

On a breakaway in the 11th minute, Chicago forward Jordyn Huitema was fouled near the top of the box by Bay defender Aldana Cometti and received a red card as a result. The ensuing free kick by midfielder Brianna Pinto was denied by goalkeeper Jordyn Silkowitz.

Despite being down a player, it appeared as if Bay FC (3-5-2) took the lead on Taylor Huff’s right-footed shot in the 39th minute. After video review, the goal was called back due to offsides.

Attempting to stop a long ball over the top, Silkowitz came out of her box and handled the ball resulting in Bay FC’s second red card of the game in the 63rd minute.

Chicago (3-8-0) finally broke the deadlock through Swanson’s left-footed blast in the 70th. In just her second game back from maternity leave, the forward scored her first goal since July 6, 2024.

Swanson was subbed off in stoppage time after going down from a challenge of defender Maddie Moreau.

The Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

LaBonta and Chawinga score in Current comeback

The Current tied an NWSL record by extending their home unbeaten streak to 22 games with their win over the Thorns.

Portland forward Sophia Wilson opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Lorena near-post for the 1-0 lead.

Current captain Lo’eau LaBonta leveled the match in the 41st with her first goal of the season.

Reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga was left wide open and calmly finished for her sixth goal of the season and the 2-1 lead in the 63rd. Chawinga found substitute Haley Hopkins in stoppage time for the margin.

All three losses and goals allowed for the Portland Thorns (7-3-2) have come on the road.

The Current (6-5-0) remain undefeated in five home matches this season.

Payne scores for Pride on the road

After missing last season due to injury, Nicole Payne scored her first professional goal in just her third game back for the Orlando Pride (4-5-2).

In first half stoppage time, Payne’s pinpoint shot from outside the box provided visiting Orlando the 1-0 lead that they would never relinquish to the Wave (7-4-1).

Anna Moorhouse made five saves for her fourth clean sheet of the season.

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