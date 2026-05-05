Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 6

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, May 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Fremantle
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Final Round, The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Washington, First Round, College Park, Md.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Louisville, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio St., First Round, College Park, Md.
2 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, First Round, College Park, Md.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Clemson, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Northwestern, First Round, College Park, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Virginia, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.
8 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. LSU, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Houston (2:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Texas at N.Y. Yankees
10 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Arizona (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at New York, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 1
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 1
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 2
TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champsions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, Semifinal – Leg 2
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Calgary at CF Montreal, Preliminary Round
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Deportivo Toluca FC, Semifinal – Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Houston at Utah
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.