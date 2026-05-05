Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:55 a.m. (Thursday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Fremantle

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — 2026 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship: Final Round, The Park, West Palm Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Washington, First Round, College Park, Md.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Louisville, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Ohio St., First Round, College Park, Md.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Wisconsin, First Round, College Park, Md.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Clemson, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Northwestern, First Round, College Park, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Virginia, First Round, Charlottesville, Va.

8 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. LSU, Second Round, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Houston (2:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Texas at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Arizona (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at New York, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 1

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Second Round: Montreal at Buffalo, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 2

TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champsions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, Semifinal – Leg 2

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Calgary at CF Montreal, Preliminary Round

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC at Deportivo Toluca FC, Semifinal – Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Houston at Utah

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 1st Round; WTA 2nd Round

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