Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 12

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, May 12
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
BOWLING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: World Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Shark Championship – Match Play, Bloomington, Minn.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Shark Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — UT-Martin at Mississippi
CYCLING
7 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 4
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 5
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
TRUTV — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2026 NBA Combine: From Chicago
8 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 5
PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Buffalo at Montreal, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship Playoffs: Middlesbrough at Southampton, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; ATP Doubles 2nd Round
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