Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 12 AUTO RACING Noon FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 12

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

4 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BOWLING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour: World Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour: Shark Championship – Match Play, Bloomington, Minn.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA Tour: Shark Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — UT-Martin at Mississippi

CYCLING

7 a.m.

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 4

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TRUTV — UCI: Giro d’Italia, Stage 5

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

TRUTV — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (7:15 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2026 NBA Combine: From Chicago

8 p.m.

NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 5

PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: Minnesota at San Antonio, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Buffalo at Montreal, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Anaheim at Vegas, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship Playoffs: Middlesbrough at Southampton, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP Round of 16; WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; ATP Doubles 2nd Round

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.