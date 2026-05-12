All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|New York
|26
|16
|.619
|2
|Baltimore
|19
|23
|.452
|9
|Toronto
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Boston
|17
|23
|.425
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|22
|21
|.512
|—
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|1½
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|2
|Kansas City
|19
|22
|.463
|2
|Minnesota
|18
|23
|.439
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Seattle
|20
|22
|.476
|2
|Texas
|19
|22
|.463
|2½
|Houston
|16
|26
|.381
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|26
|.381
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Miami
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Philadelphia
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Washington
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|New York
|15
|25
|.375
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Milwaukee
|22
|16
|.579
|3½
|St. Louis
|23
|17
|.575
|3½
|Cincinnati
|22
|19
|.537
|5
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Los Angeles
|24
|18
|.571
|1
|Arizona
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|San Francisco
|17
|24
|.415
|7½
|Colorado
|16
|25
|.390
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 5, Houston 0
Baltimore 2, Athletics 1
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, 1st game
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Detroit 6, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5
Arizona 1, Texas 0
Seattle 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ureña 1-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2) at Toronto (Corbin 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at Texas (Gore 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-2) at Houston (Imai 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, Houston 0
Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6, 12 innings
Monday’s Games
Arizona 1, Texas 0
San Francisco 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 1-1) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at Texas (Gore 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 3-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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