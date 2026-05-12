All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 13 .675 — New York 26 16 .619…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 13 .675 — New York 26 16 .619 2 Baltimore 19 23 .452 9 Toronto 18 23 .439 9½ Boston 17 23 .425 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 22 21 .512 — Chicago 19 21 .475 1½ Detroit 19 22 .463 2 Kansas City 19 22 .463 2 Minnesota 18 23 .439 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 21 19 .525 — Seattle 20 22 .476 2 Texas 19 22 .463 2½ Houston 16 26 .381 6 Los Angeles 16 26 .381 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 28 13 .683 — Miami 19 22 .463 9 Philadelphia 19 22 .463 9 Washington 19 22 .463 9 New York 15 25 .375 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 14 .659 — Milwaukee 22 16 .579 3½ St. Louis 23 17 .575 3½ Cincinnati 22 19 .537 5 Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 24 16 .600 — Los Angeles 24 18 .571 1 Arizona 20 20 .500 4 San Francisco 17 24 .415 7½ Colorado 16 25 .390 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 5, Houston 0

Baltimore 2, Athletics 1

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, 1st game

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Detroit 6, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 5

Arizona 1, Texas 0

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ureña 1-3) at Cleveland (Cecconi 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 4-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2) at Toronto (Corbin 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-4), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at Texas (Gore 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-2) at Houston (Imai 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

Cincinnati 5, Houston 0

Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Pittsburgh 6, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

Arizona 1, Texas 0

San Francisco 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Boston (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 4-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 1-1) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-3) at Texas (Gore 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-3) at Athletics (Springs 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 0-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.