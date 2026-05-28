Sports Interaction Promo Code WTOP: Claim $750 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs Game 6

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Thunder and Spurs lock horns in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, new users can elevate their action by taking advantage of a lucrative welcome offer using the Sports Interaction promo code WTOP. By registering and funding a new account before tip-off, savvy players can claim a 125% matched bonus on their first deposit, unlocking up to $750 in bonus bets. This breakdown highlights exactly how to secure this value-packed promotion and leverage it for this high-stakes postseason matchup. Get started here.

Please note that this offer is not available in Ontario.







Sports Interaction Promo Code WTOP for NBA, WCF Action

Getting started with this exclusive offer is simple for bettors ready to attack the consensus odds. By utilizing the required bonus code, players can maximize their initial bankroll investment before the Thunder and Spurs hit the hardwood. Here is the bottom line on this new user promo:

Sports Interaction Promo Code WTOP The Offer 125% matched bonus on first deposit, up to $750 in bonus bets Important Details Terms and conditions apply. 19+ and physically present in participating provinces. Offer not valid in Ontario. Date Last Verified May 28th, 2026

Sports Interaction Promo Code WTOP: 125% Deposit Match Up to $750

When you sign up and make your first qualifying deposit using the Sports Interaction promo code, the sportsbook will counter with a 125% matched bonus, giving you up to $750 in bonus bets. This initial deposit match is a massive bankroll booster, offering bettors significantly more wagering power to explore the board and identify market inefficiencies.

Once your account is funded and the bonus bets hit your ledger, you can immediately deploy them on the critical matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. Whether you are hunting for a moneyline longshot, backing a point spread, or correlating a same-game parlay for Game 6, having up to $750 in bonus bets ensures you have the flexibility to capitalize on whatever value you uncover.

Use Sports Interaction NBA Bonus on Thunder vs Spurs Game 6 Tonight

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 08:30 PM EDT, while the Thunder are currently up 3-2 in the series. With everything on the line, the situational context makes this an incredible spot for bettors.

Bet Type Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread +3.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Moneyline +135 -160 Total Points Over 219.5 (-112) Under 219.5 (-108)

From an offensive standpoint, this series has been razor-thin. Through five games, Oklahoma City averages 113.8 points per game on 43% field-goal shooting and 36% from beyond the arc. San Antonio is matching that pace with 112.0 points per contest, shooting 42% overall and 32% from three. Uncannily, both squads are converting exactly 85% of their free throws in this series. Ultimately, we look to the defensive metrics: San Antonio’s estimated defensive rate sits at an elite 102.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, compared to Oklahoma City’s 106.8.

How to Activate the Sports Interaction Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus bets ahead of this Western Conference Finals clash is a highly straightforward process. To opt into the welcome offer and capture your deposit match, simply execute these steps:

Create an Account: Head over to the Sports Interaction platform and start the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and finalize your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the promo code WTOP into the designated field. This step is non-negotiable if you want to lock in the 125% matched bonus offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion.

Once your initial qualifying deposit settles, Sports Interaction will instantly credit your account with the 125% matched bonus, capping out at $750 in bonus bets. From there, you are fully funded and ready to hunt for value on the Thunder and Spurs.

Offer not available in Ontario