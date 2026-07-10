Portland visits Atlanta after Gray’s 22-point performance

Portland Fire (9-13, 3-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-9, 7-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT…

Portland Fire (9-13, 3-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-9, 7-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream plays the Portland Fire after Allisha Gray scored 22 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 89-78 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Dream have gone 7-3 at home. Atlanta leads the WNBA with 42.9 points in the paint. Angel Reese leads the Dream averaging 10.2.

The Fire are 3-7 in road games. Portland is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

Atlanta is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Portland allows to opponents. Portland’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won 86-66 in the last matchup on May 30. Reese led the Dream with 18 points, and Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Fire with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Megan Gustafson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 89.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points per game.

Fire: 3-7, averaging 86.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.2 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee), Aaliyah Nye: day to day (knee).

Fire: Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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