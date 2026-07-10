Minnesota hosts New York following Stewart’s 29-point performance

New York Liberty (13-9, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-6, 10-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

New York Liberty (13-9, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-6, 10-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty faces the Minnesota Lynx after Breanna Stewart scored 29 points in the Liberty’s 88-77 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Lynx are 6-4 on their home court. Minnesota ranks second in the WNBA giving up 80.7 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Liberty have gone 6-4 away from home. New York ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 9.1.

Minnesota makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). New York averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Minnesota allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 99-86 on July 3, with Stewart scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles is averaging 18.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 88.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Olivia Miles: day to day (calf), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles).

Liberty: Rebecca Allen: day to day (nose), Leonie Fiebich: day to day (foot), Satou Sabally: day to day (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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