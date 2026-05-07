Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (215½) Cleveland
at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (210½) LA Lakers

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -161 Texas +135
at KANSAS CITY -144 Cleveland +120
Tampa Bay -115 at BOSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -199 Cincinnati +165
N.Y Mets -160 at COLORADO +134
Pittsburgh -133 at ARIZONA +110
at SAN DIEGO -168 St. Louis +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -117 at WASHINGTON -102
at MIAMI -125 Baltimore +105
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Athletics +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -165 at PHILADELPHIA +139

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up