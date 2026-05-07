NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (215½) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (210½) LA Lakers MLB Thursday…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (215½) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (210½) LA Lakers

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -161 Texas +135 at KANSAS CITY -144 Cleveland +120 Tampa Bay -115 at BOSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -199 Cincinnati +165 N.Y Mets -160 at COLORADO +134 Pittsburgh -133 at ARIZONA +110 at SAN DIEGO -168 St. Louis +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -117 at WASHINGTON -102 at MIAMI -125 Baltimore +105 at PHILADELPHIA -135 Athletics +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -165 at PHILADELPHIA +139

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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