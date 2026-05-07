NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3½ (215½) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 15½ (210½) LA Lakers MLB Thursday…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|3½
|(215½)
|Cleveland
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|15½
|(210½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-161
|Texas
|+135
|at KANSAS CITY
|-144
|Cleveland
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at BOSTON
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-199
|Cincinnati
|+165
|N.Y Mets
|-160
|at COLORADO
|+134
|Pittsburgh
|-133
|at ARIZONA
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|St. Louis
|+140
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-117
|at WASHINGTON
|-102
|at MIAMI
|-125
|Baltimore
|+105
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-135
|Athletics
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-165
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+139
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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