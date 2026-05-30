Marlie Giles drives in 4 runs, Jocelyn Briski allows 1 hit and Alabama beats Nebraska 5-1 at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Marlie Giles homered and drove in four runs, Jocelyn Briski threw a complete-game one-hitter, and top-seeded…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Marlie Giles homered and drove in four runs, Jocelyn Briski threw a complete-game one-hitter, and top-seeded Alabama ended Nebraska’s 27-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory on Saturday to improve to 2-0 at the Women’s College World Series.

Briski (25-3), the SEC Pitcher of the Year, struck out six with no walks. It was Alabama’s fourth one-hitter in seven NCAA Tournament games this season.

Alabama (56-7) advances to the national semifinals with a 2-0 record. The Crimson Tide will play either UCLA or Texas Tech on Monday with the chance to advance to the championship series. The Bruins and Red Raiders play an elimination game on Sunday.

Fourth-seeded Nebraska (52-7) faces Texas in the other elimination game on Sunday. The winner of that game will advance to play Tennessee on Monday.

Giles homered off Nebraska’s Jordy Frahm with two outs in the first inning, staking Alabama to an early 3-0 lead. Giles’ sacrifice fly in the third inning off of Alexis Jensen made it 4-0.

Briski retired the first 11 batters before Hannah Camenzind homered to center field with two outs in the fourth.

Alabama leadoff hitter Jena Young delivered an RBI-single in the fourth, extending her on-base streak to seven in a row — all of her at-bats in the World Series. She was 2 for 2 and walked once on Saturday.

Frahm (27-5), the 2025 and 2026 NFCA National Player of the Year, gave up three hits and three runs in two full innings.

Alabama, with 16 WCWS appearances this century, won its only championship in 2012.

Nebraska, in the WCWS for the 10th time, is seeking its first national championship.

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