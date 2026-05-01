NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3½ (210½) at ORLANDO Cleveland 4½ (219½) at TORONTO at HOUSTON 3½ (205½)…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3½ (210½) at ORLANDO Cleveland 4½ (219½) at TORONTO at HOUSTON 3½ (205½) LA Lakers

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -117 at DETROIT -103 at N.Y YANKEES -184 Baltimore +153 at BOSTON -124 Houston +104 Toronto -111 at MINNESOTA -108 Cleveland -114 at ATHLETICS -105 at SEATTLE -149 Kansas City +125

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -153 Arizona +127 at PITTSBURGH -136 Cincinnati +114 Milwaukee -158 at WASHINGTON +133 Philadelphia -121 at MIAMI +101 LA Dodgers -181 at ST. LOUIS +151 Atlanta -190 at COLORADO +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 San Francisco +122 N.Y Mets -125 at LA ANGELS +105 at SAN DIEGO -150 Chicago White Sox +126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -115 at MONTREAL -105 Buffalo -119 at BOSTON -101 Vegas -116 at UTAH -104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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