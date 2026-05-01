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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 1, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Detroit (210½) at ORLANDO
Cleveland (219½) at TORONTO
at HOUSTON (205½) LA Lakers

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -117 at DETROIT -103
at N.Y YANKEES -184 Baltimore +153
at BOSTON -124 Houston +104
Toronto -111 at MINNESOTA -108
Cleveland -114 at ATHLETICS -105
at SEATTLE -149 Kansas City +125

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -153 Arizona +127
at PITTSBURGH -136 Cincinnati +114
Milwaukee -158 at WASHINGTON +133
Philadelphia -121 at MIAMI +101
LA Dodgers -181 at ST. LOUIS +151
Atlanta -190 at COLORADO +158

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -146 San Francisco +122
N.Y Mets -125 at LA ANGELS +105
at SAN DIEGO -150 Chicago White Sox +126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -115 at MONTREAL -105
Buffalo -119 at BOSTON -101
Vegas -116 at UTAH -104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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