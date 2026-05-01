NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 3½ (210½) at ORLANDO Cleveland 4½ (219½) at TORONTO at HOUSTON 3½ (205½)…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Detroit
|3½
|(210½)
|at ORLANDO
|Cleveland
|4½
|(219½)
|at TORONTO
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|(205½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-117
|at DETROIT
|-103
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-184
|Baltimore
|+153
|at BOSTON
|-124
|Houston
|+104
|Toronto
|-111
|at MINNESOTA
|-108
|Cleveland
|-114
|at ATHLETICS
|-105
|at SEATTLE
|-149
|Kansas City
|+125
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-153
|Arizona
|+127
|at PITTSBURGH
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+114
|Milwaukee
|-158
|at WASHINGTON
|+133
|Philadelphia
|-121
|at MIAMI
|+101
|LA Dodgers
|-181
|at ST. LOUIS
|+151
|Atlanta
|-190
|at COLORADO
|+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|San Francisco
|+122
|N.Y Mets
|-125
|at LA ANGELS
|+105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-150
|Chicago White Sox
|+126
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-115
|at MONTREAL
|-105
|Buffalo
|-119
|at BOSTON
|-101
|Vegas
|-116
|at UTAH
|-104
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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