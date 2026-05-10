Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Grab $120 Fantasy Bonus Ahead of NBA Action Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to step up your game and chase a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs, I’ve got exactly what you need. New users can register here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to unlock a lucrative two-part welcome offer. You’ll grab a $20 sign-up bonus with just a minimum $10 deposit, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

There’s nothing better than playing with house money, and this exclusive promotion for new users gives us a real chance to build some serious entries for tonight’s massive Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks matchup, or any other NBA game this week. Just register, fund your new account, and let’s start putting those promotional funds to work on the hardwood.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Make Picks on the NBA Playoffs

To take advantage of this lucrative Sleeper promo code, you just need to be a new customer, meet your state’s age requirements, and reside in a participating jurisdiction. Here is the strategy: you claim the flat $20 sign-up bonus by simply making a minimum first deposit of $10. But the real value kicks in with the 100% deposit match. Sleeper will match your initial investment up to $100, immediately doubling your playing power.

Once that new account is funded, we have the flexibility to target player projections in tonight’s highly anticipated 76ers-Knicks matchup or look elsewhere across the playoff slate. Maximizing your bankroll from the start is how we win in the long run.

NBA Totals for Your $120 Bonus

If you want to move beyond simple picks and put your Sleeper promo to work tonight, targeting the highest projected scorers is my absolute favorite place to start. Handicapping these matchups gets a lot easier when we look at the raw data.

Below are the five highest player points props for today’s action, alongside their current NBA playoffs season averages:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 28.0 26.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 24.0 25.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 24.4 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 19.4 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.9 25.5

Jalen Brunson headlines our options with a slate-high 26.5-point consensus line. He enters this matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers averaging a stellar 28.0 PPG in the playoffs, making his Over a very appealing key for your entries.

Over on the other side of the court, the 76ers feature two superstars sharing a 25.5-point line against the Knicks. Tyrese Maxey is heavily relied upon offensively, currently averaging 24.4 PPG. Meanwhile, big man Joel Embiid matches Maxey’s total (24.0 PPG), but as savvy bettors, we always check the morning line updates: Embiid is currently listed as probable due to a hip injury. You always want to factor health into your handicapping strategy.

Out West, we have an exciting clash where the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs face off. Two marquee names share identical 25.5-point props here. Victor Wembanyama hits the court averaging 21.9 PPG for the Spurs, while Anthony Edwards looks to push past his 19.4 PPG average as he takes on San Antonio. If you anticipate a shootout in Minnesota, locking in either of these young stars could be the centerpiece of a winning combination.

Sleeper Promo Code: Guide to Register

Ready to get in on the action? I’m placing these bets right alongside you, so let me walk you through exactly how to activate this Sleeper offer ahead of the 76ers vs. Knicks game. It only takes a few straightforward steps:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information. Ensure you enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Verify and Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit using an accepted payment method.

Here is my pro tip: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the flat $20 sign-up bonus, but Sleeper only matches your very first deposit. If you make the minimum $10 deposit, you will only receive a $10 match alongside your flat bonus. To extract the absolute maximum $120 value from this potential Sleeper bonus, you will need to make an initial deposit of $100.

Of course, you don’t have to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will double. If you decide to deposit $50 instead, Sleeper will credit you with a $50 match. Weigh your initial investment carefully so we can maximize those promotional funds and chase a bigger payout on tonight’s NBA playoff slate.