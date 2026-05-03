Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get a $120 Bonus for Raptors-Cavs, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to build your bankroll for the NBA Postseason, I’ve got a fantastic spot for us to start. By using the latest Sleeper promo code WTOP here , new users can grab a sweet $120 welcome bonus ahead of tomorrow’s playoff clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

It’s a two-part deal: you get a $20 bonus just for signing up and dropping in at least a $10 deposit, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this exclusive welcome offer gives us the perfect ammo to chase a nice pay day on tonight’s matchup—or any other NBA game on the schedule this week.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Daily Fantasy

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

Before the Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on May 3, 2026, let’s make sure we know exactly how to use this welcome package. I love this setup because it immediately boosts our starting bankroll. Once you verify you are a new customer in a participating state and meet the age requirements, a simple $10 deposit triggers a $20 bonus to use on the hardwood.

Add in the 100% deposit match up to $100, and we are looking at a real chance to step up our game. Whether you are sweating out the 3:30 PM EDT national broadcast on ABC from the couch, watching the postseason action live in Detroit, or building entries for the rest of the playoffs, this extra capital is a huge advantage.

Using Your Bonus for NBA Picks

Player Opponent PPG (Previous Playoff Games) Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 32.5 29.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 23.3 24.5 RJ Barrett Cleveland Cavaliers 24.3 23.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 24.3 22.5 Scottie Barnes Cleveland Cavaliers 24.2 21.5

When it comes to handicapping tonight’s slate, there are a few high-profile scoring matchups I’m eyeing to maximize our Sleeper NBA promo. Based on the stats from the previous playoff games in each series, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is my absolute top target. He is averaging a massive 32.5 points per game this postseason. With his consensus line sitting at 29.5 points against the Magic, he is currently producing three points above his morning line on average. He represents a fantastic key for any of our entries today.

Over in Cleveland, we have a tighter battle. Donovan Mitchell is staring down a prop line of 24.5 points against the Toronto Raptors, but he is only putting up 23.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the Raptors’ duo of RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes offers some intriguing over/under value. Barrett averages 24.3 points against a line of 23.5, and Barnes is dropping 24.2 points per game against a 21.5 consensus line. They will need to work for it, though, as they navigate a Cavaliers team that holds a positive 0.8 Net Rate and grabs 50.4% of available rebounds.

Finally, I’m taking a hard look at Orlando’s Paolo Banchero. He brings his 24.3 points per game average into Little Caesars Arena with a very beatable prop of 22.5 points. He has a great chance to produce against a Detroit squad that holds a 2.8 Net Rate.

Guide to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

If you are ready to get in the trenches with me before the Pistons and Magic tip off, setting this up is a breeze. First, you will create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. Make sure you enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration to ensure your account is properly linked to the promotion.

Once you are registered, it is time to fund that bankroll. You need to make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of their secure methods to unlock the initial $20 sign-up bonus. But here is the savvy bettor advice: plan your deposit carefully. Sleeper only matches your very first transaction. If you just deposit $10, you only get a $10 match.

To squeeze every ounce of value out of this and claim the maximum $120 bonus, you will want to make a first-time deposit of $100 (which gets you a $100 match plus the $20 sign-up bonus). You do not have to max it out—if you deposit $50, you will get a $50 match—but I always recommend maximizing the match if your bankroll allows it. Whatever route you choose, this offer provides a phenomenal way to beef up your balance before the action begins.