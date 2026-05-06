Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Free for NBA Playoffs Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a real chance to score a nice daily fantasy bonus for the NBA playoffs.. As the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks prepare for their postseason showdown at Madison Square Garden on ESPN, new users can sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP.

By signing up and making a minimum deposit of $10, you snag an automatic $20 bonus, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Whether you want to build a sharp player prop entry for tonight’s game or apply your bonus funds to any other NBA playoff clash this week, we’re in this together to help you start winning.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Before tip-off, let’s break down exactly what we are looking at. I love a straightforward bonus, and this one is as easy as it gets for new users. Check the overview below:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 max bonus ($20 flat bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

To take advantage of this welcome offer for the 76ers and Knicks clash, just create your new account and fund your wallet. As long as you drop in a minimum initial deposit of $10, Sleeper automatically hands you a $20 sign-up bonus. But the value doesn’t stop there. The platform will also match that first deposit 100% (up to $100). It is essentially free ammunition for us to tackle tonight’s NBA playoff slate.

Keep in mind, this specific promo is strictly for new Sleeper customers. You will need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once verified and funded, your bonus is locked and loaded for tonight’s matchups.

Make Over/Under Picks with Your Bonus

When I am handicapping an NBA playoff slate, I always start by hunting the highest projected point totals. If you want to put your bonus funds to work, here are the five highest player points over/unders for tonight’s action, complete with each player’s current playoff scoring average.

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 27.6 27.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 19.0 27.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 25.2 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 25.1 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns Philadelphia 76ers 18.4 19.5

Jalen Brunson is projected to stuff the stat sheet tonight as the Knicks host the 76ers. His points prop sits at a lofty 27.5, which is essentially a dead heat with his dominant 27.6 points-per-game playoff average. I am also eyeing Victor Wembanyama against the Timberwolves. The oddsmakers have aggressively keyed in on the young star, setting his over/under at 27.5 points—a massive jump compared to his 19.0 playoff PPG.

Over in New York, the 76ers are leaning heavily on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to keep pace. Embiid’s prop is posted at 26.5, just a shade above his 25.2 PPG mark. We need to monitor the injury reports closely, though, as he is currently listed as probable with an ankle issue. Meanwhile, Maxey (25.1 PPG) has a tightly set prop of 24.5 points, and I fully expect him to carry a heavy offensive workload.

Finally, Karl-Anthony Towns rounds out our big five. Facing Philadelphia, his 19.5 points prop demands a slight uptick from his 18.4 PPG playoff average, offering an intriguing angle for us to play on Sleeper tonight.

How to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

We know the strategy; now let’s get you set up in the trenches. Activating this offer ahead of the Knicks and 76ers tip-off is a breeze. First, register your new account here . You will provide the standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, when prompted during registration, punch in the Sleeper promo code WTOP.

Next, you will use one of their secure banking methods to fund your wallet. Here is the critical part where I see rookies leave money on the table: while a minimum deposit of $10 triggers the $20 flat bonus, it only matches your very first deposit.

If you want the absolute maximum value of $120 out of this welcome offer, you need to make a first-time deposit of $100 ($100 match + $20 sign-up bonus). You certainly don’t have to deposit the full $100—that is just the ceiling. If you decide to drop in $50, Sleeper matches that $50, which pairs with your $20 flat bonus to give you a total of $70 in extra funds.