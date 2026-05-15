Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 NBA Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Spurs-Wolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a valuable welcome offer ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup by utilizing Sleeper promo code WTOP. Create an account to unlock a $20 sign-up bonus, plus a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Click here to start signing up.

This new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to build your entries for the game, but your bonus funds can also be used to target player projections for any NBA matchup happening this week. Start making picks on Timberwolves-Spurs or Pistons-Cavaliers with these bonuses on Sleeper.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $120 in Bonuses

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating states Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

The Sleeper welcome offer gives new users a straightforward, two-part boost to kickstart their daily fantasy sports experience. By creating a new account, you will instantly receive a $20 sign-up bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. Maximizing this promotion arms you with up to $120 in total bonus funds. This offers plenty of flexibility to target player projections for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs showdown, as well as the rest of the upcoming NBA slate.

Please note that this promotional offer is strictly available to new Sleeper customers. To successfully claim your deposit match and sign-up bonus, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Sleeper operates. Once you meet these criteria and complete your initial deposit, your bonus funds will be automatically credited and ready for action on the hardwood.

Friday Night NBA DFS Projections

Targeting the highest-scoring projections is a strategic way to start building your Sleeper entries. Here are the five highest player points over/under projections available for the upcoming matchups:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.0 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 26.2 26.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 21.3 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 20.4 25.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

When making your picks, Cade Cunningham headlines the slate. He brings a massive 30.0 points per game average into his matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving him a distinct statistical cushion over his 27.5 consensus projection. On the other side of the court, Donovan Mitchell will look to match Cunningham’s production; Mitchell is averaging 26.2 PPGin the playoffs, which aligns perfectly with his 26.5 point projection against the Pistons.

In the other featured matchup, a pair of stars share identical 25.5 point lines. Anthony Edwards enters the contest averaging 21.3 points per game for the Timberwolves. He will be trading baskets with San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, who is currently posting 20.4 points per game. Both players will need to eclipse their season scoring averages to surpass their projections. Finally, James Harden rounds out the top five. He is averaging 20.8 points per game for Cleveland and has an attainable 18.5 over/under against Detroit, making him a prime candidate to anchor your Sleeper entries.

While the NBA hardwood offers plenty of value, your Sleeper bonus funds are not restricted to basketball. Start making picks on the PGA Championship, NHL, MLB and more.

How to Get Started With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game is a straightforward process. To activate your bonuses, follow these clear steps:

Sign Up: Visit their website to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to unlock the welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Choose one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods to fund your account.

Important Deposit Match Strategy:

If you want to maximize the promotion and receive the full $120 in bonus value, you need to make a first-time deposit of $100. Sleeper matches that $100, plus awards the $20 sign-up bonus. However, you are not obligated to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the match. The deposit match is flexible up to that maximum threshold. For instance, if you decide to deposit $50, Sleeper matches it with $50 in bonus funds, plus your $20 sign-up reward. Plan your initial deposit carefully to get the most out of your bonus before finalizing your entries for the upcoming NBA action.