Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for NBA, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re always looking for an edge, and securing extra bankroll is the absolute easiest way to find one. Ahead of the upcoming NBA showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, you can sign up here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock in a sweet sign-up bonus.

Available strictly for new users only, this promo hooks you up with a $20 bonus just for registering—provided you make a minimum first deposit of at least $10—plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. It’s the perfect way to double your starting bankroll before we dive into our player prop picks.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Conference Finals

If you want to follow my lead and start handicapping player props for this Thunder-Spurs matchup, here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know to claim this exclusive offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

To get in on the action, new Sleeper customers simply need to meet the necessary age requirements and be located in a participating state. By registering a new account and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, you automatically trigger that flat $20 sign-up bonus. But the real value here—and what I always look to maximize—is that Sleeper will match your initial deposit 100% up to $100.

Building up a starting balance of up to $120 in total bonus funds gives us a ton of flexibility. Whether we’re backing the Spurs to hold down their home court at Frost Bank Center or keying in on specific exotic totals for the Thunder, this two-part promotion is an excellent way to boost your bankroll before the games even begin.

Totals for Top Players in Thunder-Spurs

Now for the fun part: making our picks. If you want to put those promotional funds to work, the player prop market is offering some very compelling angles for tonight’s Western Conference clash. Below are the consensus totals for the five guys with the highest projected point lines:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 3.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 18.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 4.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 1.5 8.5

When I’m putting together my Sleeper picks for tonight, I look closely at the consensus odds for clear direction on these biggest stars. Let’s break down where the smart money is leaning.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boasts the highest point total on the slate at 30.5. However, the juice suggests a slight lean toward the under (-125) compared to the over (-104). Over on the San Antonio side, Victor Wembanyama is lined at 24.5 points. The morning line data treats this as virtually a coin-toss, though there’s a tiny edge favoring the under (-115) versus the over (-114). Stephon Castle sits at an 18.5 points line, and once again, the consensus odds favor the under (-121) over the over (-108).

If we’re hunting for a real chance at an over, take a look at De’Aaron Fox, who is listed with a 14.5 points over/under. The consensus odds heavily suggest he will clear this number, pricing the over at -125 and the under at -105. Just be mindful of the injury report before keying him into any lineups, as Fox is currently listed as day-to-day with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren matches Fox’s 14.5-point line, but the market strongly backs fading him, putting his under at -128 against the over at -104.

Sleeper Promo Code: Claiming the $120 Bonus

Ready to get off the sidelines? Getting your account set up and claiming this bonus for the Spurs and Thunder matchup is incredibly straightforward.

First, you will need to create and register a new account here . During the sign-up process, they will ask for some standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, you must enter Sleeper promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer.

Once your account is verified, it is time to make a deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. Remember, depositing a minimum of $10 is required to activate that flat $20 sign-up bonus.

Here is my biggest piece of advice: plan your initial deposit strategically. Sleeper is only going to match your first deposit. While $10 is the minimum to trigger the sign-up bonus, you should only deposit $10 if you are okay with only getting $10 matched.

To squeeze every ounce of value out of this and snag the maximum $120 in total bonus funds, you will want to make a first-time deposit of $100. Of course, you are not obligated to deposit the full $100 to get a deposit match—that is simply the ceiling Sleeper will match. The promotion scales to whatever you are comfortable with. If you decide to drop $50 on your first deposit, Sleeper will match it with an extra $50 in bonus funds.