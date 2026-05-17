Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for MLB Sunday, Cavs-Pistons Game 7 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP to qualify for $120 in bonuses this weekend. This promotion unlocks a $20 no-deposit sign-up bonus simply for creating an account, along with a 100% deposit match up to $100. Click here to start signing up.

By capitalizing on this combined bonus of up to $120, first-time players can instantly boost their daily fantasy sports bankroll to use on player projections as the Cavaliers face the Pistons. This is an opportunity for sports fans to hit the ground running with Sleeper.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $120 in Bonuses

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons tip off their postseason clash, make sure you are locked in with the latest sign-up offer. Check out the details of the exclusive welcome bonus below:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 17, 2026

New Sleeper customers in participating states who meet the local age requirements are eligible to unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming matchup. By signing up and creating a new account, you will automatically receive a $20 no-deposit sign-up bonus. On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, allowing you to maximize your initial funds.

With up to $120 in total bonuses available, this promo code gives you the perfect opportunity to build your bankroll just in time for the NBA postseason action. Whether you want to back player projections for the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Detroit Pistons, this extra capital ensures you are ready for tip-off.

Sunday NBA DFS Projections

If you are looking to take advantage of player projections for the upcoming Eastern Conference clash, here are the top player props to consider for the biggest stars on the floor:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Cade Cunningham 27.5 8.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Tobias Harris 18.5 1.5 6.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 3.5 8.5

When breaking down the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the spotlight falls squarely on the scoring potential of Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell.

Cunningham leads all players with a 27.5-point total. The consensus data leans slightly toward a strong offensive performance, giving Cunningham a favorable environment to command the offense and clear his listed line in daily fantasy formats.

On the other side, Donovan Mitchell carries a 26.5-point projection. Similar to Cunningham, daily fantasy trends indicate expectations for Mitchell to exceed his total. Mitchell remains the engine of the Cavaliers’ attack and is positioned to shoulder the scoring load for his team.

For secondary options, James Harden and Tobias Harris both sit at an 18.5-point total, with projection models for both veterans also tilting slightly toward the over. Whether you back Cunningham to stay hot for the home team or Mitchell to keep Cleveland competitive, the top of the board is priced for fireworks.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons postseason matchup is a straightforward process. To get started, download the app and create a new Sleeper account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the exclusive welcome offer.

Once your account is registered, you will automatically receive the $20 no-deposit sign-up bonus without needing to make an initial deposit. However, to take advantage of the 100% deposit match, you must make a qualifying deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. A crucial detail to remember is that Sleeper will only match your first deposit.

Because the 100% deposit match applies strictly to that initial transaction, you should avoid depositing just the $10 minimum unless that is the only amount you want matched. To maximize the promotion and receive the full $120 bonus value, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100.