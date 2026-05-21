Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs Game 2 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to elevate their handicapping for tonight’s highly anticipated postseason matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. By creating a new account here and making a minimum deposit of just $10, you will instantly score a $20 sign-up bonus alongside a 100% deposit match of up to $100.

This is the perfect, straightforward way to build a serious starting bankroll before we dive into the NBA props market.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Releases $120 in Bonuses

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

We are always looking for value, and this two-part welcome offer delivers just that. Here is the inside scoop on how this works for us: by creating a new account and depositing at least $10, you instantly trigger a $20 bonus. But the real edge comes from Sleeper’s 100% deposit match up to $100. This gives us a fantastic opportunity to double our initial funds before we even start looking at the morning lines for tonight’s game.

Keep in mind, this promotional offer is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers. To successfully claim the bonus funds, you just need to meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Totals for the Cavaliers-Knicks on Thursday

If we want to turn this bonus into a serious payout, we need a clear game plan. The props market for this Madison Square Garden showdown is packed with high-value targets. I’m looking at the five biggest stars on the slate tonight. Here is how their lines for points, assists, and rebounds are shaking out:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 5.5 10.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 3.5 8.5

When I’m handicapping these matchups, team data dictates exactly where we find our edge. Let’s break down where I’m placing my bets tonight:

Jalen Brunson (27.5 Points) Brunson leads the slate, and the data tells us to confidently hammer the over. The Knicks have been utterly dominant this postseason, boasting an exceptional 18.6 Net Rate compared to the Cavaliers’ modest 1.9. With New York’s offense operating at peak efficiency, Brunson will have the volume to easily eclipse 27.5 points.

Donovan Mitchell (26.5 Points) Mitchell’s 26.5-point line feels like a trap, making the under our smartest play. Cleveland has to battle a Knicks squad that completely dictates the pace and owns the glass. New York holds a massive 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage. Without second-chance opportunities, Mitchell’s scoring ceiling is severely capped.

Karl-Anthony Towns (17.5 Points) Towns is a phenomenal target for the over. Because of the Knicks’ massive team rebounding edge (that 55.9% we just talked about), Towns already commands a hefty 10.5 rebounds line. More boards mean more put-backs and stable offensive possessions, creating the perfect recipe for him to cruise past 17.5 points.

Sleeper Promo Code Guide: How to Register

Unlocking this welcome offer is incredibly simple, and we want to make sure your bankroll is locked and loaded before tip-off. Follow these steps to activate your Sleeper promo:

First, register your new account here . You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. When prompted, make sure you enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP—this is the key to locking in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. You must deposit at least $10 using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods to instantly trigger your $20 sign-up bonus.

Here is a critical piece of advice from the trenches: think carefully about that initial deposit amount. Sleeper only matches your first deposit. Sure, a $10 deposit gets you the $20 bonus plus a $10 match, but to extract the maximum $120 value out of this promo, you need to make a first-time deposit of $100.

You don’t have to deposit the full $100—that is simply the ceiling on what Sleeper will match. The promotion scales to whatever you are comfortable with. If you drop in $50, Sleeper matches $50, netting you $70 in total bonus funds when you add in that flat $20 reward.