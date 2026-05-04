Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than a high-stakes playoff showdown, and if you’re a new player looking to get in on the action ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, we’ve got a real chance at a nice payday. You can sign up here with an excellent welcome offer using the Sleeper promo code WTOP.

When you register and make a minimum deposit of at least $10, you’ll instantly receive a $20 bonus, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. I love using a bonus bankroll like this to build out player prop entries—especially for a highly anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden or any other NBA playoff game happening throughout the week. Keep in mind, this exclusive offer is for new users only, giving you the perfect opportunity to maximize your value before tip-off.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

New customers have a massive opportunity to boost their bankroll ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference playoff clash between the 76ers and Knicks. By signing up and making an initial deposit of at least $10 with the code WTOP, you’ll automatically get a $20 bonus dropped into your account.

On top of that, the welcome offer includes a 100% deposit match up to $100. That’s extra house money we can use to handicap tonight’s NBA slate and key in on our ideal player prop entries for the big game.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new Sleeper customers. To successfully claim your bonus and deposit match, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

NBA Totals for Monday Night

If you are looking to utilize your Sleeper promo tonight, there is no shortage of star power on the floor. When I’m handicapping these games, comparing a player’s playoff average to their projected morning line is my go-to starting point. Below is a breakdown of the five highest consensus player points over/under props for today’s matchups to help us spot the best value for our entries.

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Joel Embiid New York Knicks 28.0 27.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 26.3 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 26.9 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 18.5 24.5

In our marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden, Joel Embiid boasts the highest points projection of the night at 27.5. Embiid has been an absolute force, averaging exactly 28.0 points per game in these playoffs. Just keep an eye on his status; he’s currently listed as probable with a hip injury. If he suits up fully healthy, his prop sits right below his playoff average, which is a bet I’m definitely looking to key in on.

In that same game, Jalen Brunson (26.3 PPG) and Tyrese Maxey (26.9 PPG) have lines set remarkably close to their postseason marks, making them compelling options if you’re expecting a shootout in New York.

Over in San Antonio, the books are projecting a massive night for Victor Wembanyama. His line is set at 27.5 points against the Timberwolves, which requires a pretty significant jump from his 21.0 PPG playoff average. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards carries a 24.5 over/under against the Spurs despite averaging 18.5 points per game so far in the playoffs. Edwards is listed as questionable with a knee issue, so monitoring his pregame status is crucial before locking in those Sleeper entries.

Guide to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

To take advantage of this offer, Sleeper promo code WTOP is your golden ticket. First, you will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Once your account is set up, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods to instantly activate that initial $20 bonus.

Here is the pro tip, though: Sleeper will only match your first deposit. While the minimum required deposit is $10, you might not want to stop there unless $10 is all you want matched. The 100% deposit match is good for up to $100. If we want to secure the maximum $120 potential value of the Sleeper bonus (the $100 deposit match plus the $20 bonus), we need to make a first-time deposit of $100.

Of course, you don’t have to deposit the full $100 to get a deposit match—that is just the maximum amount Sleeper covers. For example, I could deposit $50 and get exactly $50 matched, giving me $70 in total bonus funds to play with when you factor in the initial $20 reward. Choose the amount that best fits your bankroll so we can maximize our value before locking in those NBA playoff entries tonight.