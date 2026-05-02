Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Celtics-76ers, NBA, MLB Picks

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There is nothing better than the thrill of a massive Game 7 in the NBA playoffs. If you are a new player looking to move beyond simple picks and get in on the action in time for the 76ers vs. Celtics, I have a real chance for you to secure a nice pay day. By using the Sleeper promo code WTOP here , you can unlock a welcome offer specifically for this NBA playoff clash.

It is simple: new users get a $20 bonus just for signing up and depositing at least $10, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Let’s handicap this board together and see how we can use those bonus funds to chase bigger payouts with confidence.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Before tip-off at TD Garden tonight, we need to make sure our bankrolls are loaded and ready to go. Take a look at the breakdown of this exclusive offer below.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 2, 2026

Getting started with this offer is a breeze. When you punch in the promo code WTOP, you are unlocking up to $120 in bonus value to use on tonight’s 76ers vs. Celtics matchup.

Here is how I like to break it down: as a new Sleeper customer physically located in an eligible state and meeting the age requirements, your first step is making a qualifying deposit of at least $10. Boom—you instantly get a $20 bonus. But it gets better. Sleeper will also match your initial deposit 100%, up to $100. Having these extra funds in our back pocket gives us the flexibility to build more sophisticated entries without risking as much of our own capital.

Projections for Game 7 on Saturday

Let’s look at the morning line—or in our case, the player projections—for tonight’s critical game.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Joel Embiid 26.5 4.5 8.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 4.5 5.5 Jayson Tatum 24.5 6.5 10.5 Tyrese Maxey 23.5 5.5 4.5 Paul George 15.5 3.5 5.5

When I am handicapping a board like this, I rely heavily on stats from previous playoff games to find my edge. Joel Embiid has the highest consensus points prop at 26.5, but the data is screaming at us to take the under. Embiid is battling an abdomen injury, and Boston is an absolute force on the glass.

The Celtics are boasting a stellar 53.8% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Philadelphia’s struggling 46.2%. With Boston limiting those crucial second-chance points, Embiid’s scoring ceiling could be severely capped.

On the flip side, I am keying in on Jayson Tatum for my entries. Both he and Jaylen Brown are sitting at 24.5 points, but taking the over on Tatum is my favorite play on the board. The Celtics carry a strong +4.4 Net Rate in the postseason, completely dominating Philadelphia’s -4.4 Net Rate.

With the Sixers’ defense struggling to stay positive in point differentials per 100 possessions, Tatum is primed to exploit these mismatches. His 10.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists lines tell me he is expected to dictate the pace of the game.

If Embiid is hampered by his injury against Boston’s formidable defense, keep an eye on Tyrese Maxey. At 23.5 points, taking his over is an attractive secondary option, as he will be forced to shoulder a much heavier offensive load. We are in this together, and blending these data points with our Sleeper bonus is how we find the key to a profitable night.

Sleeper Promo Code Guide for New Users

Ready to build those winning entries? First, click here register your new account with standard personal details. This is the crucial step: you must enter the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration to opt into the promotion.

Once you are set up, you need to make a deposit using a secure payment method. A minimum deposit of $10 triggers your flat $20 sign-up bonus.

However, I want you to be savvy about this. Sleeper only matches your first deposit. Do not just drop in $10 unless a $10 match is all you want. To secure the maximum potential $120 value, you need to make a first-time deposit of $100 (which gets you the $100 deposit match plus the $20 sign-up bonus).

You do not have to max it out—you have complete flexibility. If you deposit $50, they will match $50. Just plan your bankroll strategy ahead of time so your bonus funds are ready to fire on all of your favorite player entries during tonight’s massive Eastern Conference showdown.