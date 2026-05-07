Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoff Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than the thrill of the NBA playoffs, and if you’re looking to turn your basketball knowledge into a nice pay day, I’ve got exactly what you need. Register here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and claim a massive welcome offer to jumpstart your bankroll ahead of tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup.

When we sign up for a new account and make a first deposit of at least $10, we get an instant $20 bonus plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. That’s up to $120 in total value just for getting in the game. This sign-up offer is strictly for new users, and we can use it immediately to build our entries for today’s Cavs-Pistons clash, or to back our favorite player projections in any other NBA playoff game taking place this week.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 7, 2026

Whenever I’m handicapping the playoff slate, having a little extra firepower in the account makes all the difference. As new Sleeper customers, we can take advantage of this welcome offer to build some serious entries for tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons game. Just sign up, drop in a first deposit of at least $10, and you’ll trigger an instant $20 bonus alongside a 100% deposit match up to $100. Let’s maximize that value to grab a total potential bonus of $120.

To get in on the action, you just need to be a new Sleeper customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is funded, we can immediately start stringing together our favorite player projections into entries with a real chance at a big payout.

NBA Projections for Cavs-Pistons and Lakers-Thunder

If you want to move beyond simple picks and chase bigger payouts, stringing together a multi-player entry on Sleeper is the way to do it. When I look at tonight’s playoff slate, I see a ton of value in the prop markets. Below is a look at the five highest player points over/under totals for today’s games, alongside their postseason scoring averages.

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 31.2 28.5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 30.6 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 23.1 23.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.7 20.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

Tonight’s lines are headlined by two elite guards who have been lighting up the scoreboard: Cade Cunningham and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both guys enter with a consensus points total set at 28.5. Cunningham goes up against the Cavaliers looking to build on his monster 31.2 PPG average, while SGA is trying to keep his MVP-caliber numbers rolling when his Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Over in Detroit, the Cavs bring some serious backcourt firepower of their own. I’m looking closely at Donovan Mitchell, whose points prop sits at a competitive 23.5—right in line with his 23.1 postseason average. Sharing the floor is James Harden, sitting at an 18.5 over/under after posting 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game this season.

Finally, we can never ignore the King. LeBron James rounds out the board as the Lakers hit the road to face the Thunder. He’s putting up 23.7 points per game, which is noticeably higher than his 20.5 morning line for tonight. Whether you want to back these high season averages or fade the totals in a tight playoff matchup, these five stars are the perfect “keys” to anchor your Sleeper entries tonight.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Register

Getting set up and building our entries for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game is a breeze. Let’s walk through my exact strategy to get this bonus locked in:

Sign Up: Create your new account here . You’ll just need to provide some standard personal info to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is the crucial step. Make sure you punch in the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration to unlock our exclusive welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Use one of Sleeper’s secure methods to make your first-time deposit. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to trigger that instant $20 bonus.

A Quick Tip on the Deposit Match:

Listen, the strategy here is all about that first deposit. Sleeper is matching 100% of your initial deposit up to $100. If you only drop in the minimum $10, you’ll get the $20 bonus, but your match will only be $10. If you want to build a serious bankroll and claim the full $120 value ($100 match + $20 bonus), making a first-time deposit of $100 is the play.

That said, you don’t have to deposit the full $100 to get in on the fun. The $100 mark is just the maximum they’ll match. If you deposit $50, they’ll match $50. That gives you $100 total to play with, plus the initial $20 bonus.