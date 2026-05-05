Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of NBA playoff basketball, and if you are looking to get off the sidelines and into the action, I have a strategy that gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. By signing up here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and making an initial deposit of at least $10, new users will unlock a fantastic welcome offer: a $20 bonus just for registering, plus a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Whether you are eyeing today’s marquee matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers or handicapping any other NBA playoff game on the slate this week, this exclusive new-user promotion gives you extra firepower to tackle the board.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

If we are going to chase bigger payouts during the playoffs, having a boosted bankroll is the ultimate advantage. When you sign up and drop in a minimum deposit of $10, you automatically get a $20 bonus hit your account just for registering. On top of that, Sleeper’s 100% deposit match up to $100 gives you plenty of extra bonus funds to utilize across tonight’s NBA slate.

Keep in mind, we’re playing by the rules here: this offer is strictly for new Sleeper customers. To claim your deposit match and sign-up bonus, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when setting up your account.

NBA Totals Tonight

When I’m analyzing an NBA playoff slate, I love targeting player point totals. Exotic bets like exactas and trifectas are great for horse racing, but in the NBA, finding value in points over/unders is a bettor’s bread and butter. Between the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Detroit Pistons, oddsmakers have posted some lofty totals for the league’s top scorers.

Here is a look at the five highest points over/under props for tonight’s playoff games:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 33.8 31.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 32.4 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 23.1 25.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.5 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.2 20.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paces the board tonight with a consensus points prop set at a staggering 31.5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Even with that high morning line, it actually sits below his stellar playoff average of 33.8 points per game. Backing the over on Gilgeous-Alexander has been a reliable trend for us all postseason.

Over in Detroit, Cade Cunningham faces the Cavaliers boasting a massive 32.4 playoff points per game average. The consensus odds have placed his scoring line at 28.5. That gives us nearly a four-point cushion between his prop total and his typical nightly production.

Meanwhile, LeBron James draws an intriguing line of 20.5 points as the Lakers clash with the Thunder. Averaging 23.2 points per game while logging heavy minutes (38.7 minutes per game), his prop presents solid value. Fellow Laker Austin Reaves enters the game averaging 18.5 playoff points but carries a slightly higher prop total of 21.5, suggesting the oddsmakers are expecting a heavily productive night from the guard.

Finally, Donovan Mitchell comes into his matchup against Detroit averaging 23.1 points but is staring at a 25.5 over/under line. This means he will need to outpace his current playoff average to hit the over.

Register with the Sleeper Promo Code

To get your hands on this welcome bonus ahead of the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup, make sure you use the Sleeper promo code WTOP during the sign-up process.

First, create your new account here . You will register using standard personal information to verify your identity. Once your account is good to go, make a deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. This initial qualifying deposit instantly activates your $20 registration bonus.

Here is my personal strategy to make the most of this: you need to plan your initial deposit carefully. Your very first deposit is the only one that Sleeper will match. If you just make the minimum deposit of $10, Sleeper will only match $10. To extract the absolute maximum value from this promotion and score the full $120 bonus, you should make a first-time deposit of $100 ($100 match + $20 registration bonus).

Of course, you are not required to deposit the full $100. That figure simply represents the maximum amount Sleeper is willing to match. If you prefer to start smaller and deposit $50, Sleeper will match your $50. Whatever route you choose, you’ll have a great bankroll ready to attack tonight’s NBA playoff action.