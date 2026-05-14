Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Phillies-Red Sox, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of Sleeper promo code WTOP ahead of the next NBA slate. By signing up, you will receive a $20 bonus plus a 100% deposit match up to $100. Click here to start signing up.

This lucrative promotion is exclusively for new users and provides the perfect way to jump into the daily fantasy sports action for the upcoming postseason showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, as well as any other NBA matchup happening on Friday night. Before those games, new users can make picks on Thursday’s MLB slate or the PGA Championship.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $120 in Bonuses

Before tip-off between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, review the details of the promotion below. It is quick and easy to claim your bonuses before jumping into the NBA action.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

For fans ready to get in on the action, the current Sleeper welcome offer delivers fantastic value ahead of the upcoming postseason matchups. By signing up, you will instantly receive a $20 bonus. On top of that, Sleeper will apply a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly boosting your bankroll so you can maximize your daily fantasy entries on the hardwood.

This offer is the perfect starting point before the Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs. Please note that to claim these bonuses, you must be a new Sleeper customer. Additionally, all users must meet their local age requirements and be physically located within a participating state to be eligible for the promotion.

Friday Night NBA DFS Picks

If you are looking to maximize your Sleeper NBA promo, targeting player points projections is a great strategy for your daily fantasy entries. Based on the consensus totals for the upcoming schedule, here are the five highest player points projections available:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.0 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 26.2 26.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 21.3 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 20.4 25.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

Cade Cunningham headlines the options with the highest points projection on the board at 27.5. He has been pouring in the points this postseason, averaging a massive 30.0 points per game for the Detroit Pistons. He will be tested against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who counter with Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell enters the matchup boasting a projection of 26.5, which aligns closely with his season average of 26.2 points per game.

Over in the Western Conference clash, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama share identical 25.5 points projections for their head-to-head matchup. Edwards enters the contest averaging 21.3 points per game for the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the San Antonio Spurs’ sophomore sensation, Wembanyama, is posting 20.4 points per game to go along with his 11.2 rebounds.

Rounding out the top five is James Harden, whose total sits at 18.5 against Detroit. With a scoring average of 20.8 points per game, Harden offers another strong option for fans looking to utilize their promo on the next slate.

Beyond the basketball court, your Sleeper bonus funds can be applied across multiple sports. Daily fantasy players can also explore the diverse markets available to build entries for MLB games or the prestigious PGA Championship.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating your sign-up bonuses is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, you must use promo code WTOP during registration. You will be prompted to create your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity and location.

Once your account is registered, you will need to make an initial deposit using one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods. It is important to remember that Sleeper only matches your first deposit. While $10 will trigger the $20 bonus, you will only receive a $10 deposit match.

If you want to maximize the welcome offer, making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $120 potential value of the Sleeper bonus ($100 deposit match + $20 bonus). Keep in mind that you are not required to deposit the full $100 to participate in the deposit match. That is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For example, if you choose to deposit $50, Sleeper will match that $50, leaving you with $100 in total playable funds plus your $20 bonus. Decide what amount works best for your bankroll before making that crucial first deposit.