Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for MLB, Cavs-Pistons Game 5 Picks

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There is nothing better than tipping off an NBA playoff slate with house money. If you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, new users can register here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming playoff clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

I am always hunting for the best ways to build a bankroll, and this one is a no-brainer. Just by signing up and making a minimum $10 deposit, you score a quick $20 bonus. But it gets better—Sleeper will also hit you with a 100% deposit match up to $100. Add it all up, and you are looking at up to a $120 bonus to fire at player props when the Cavs and Pistons take the floor.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Entries

Getting started with this Sleeper welcome offer is my favorite way to pad the wallet before we start handicapping tonight’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena. The structure is incredibly simple: drop at least $10 on your first deposit, and Sleeper hands you a $20 flat bonus. On top of that, they will match 100% of that first deposit up to $100, giving us up to $120 in total bonus funds to start building some winning tickets.Keep in mind, this offer is strictly for new customers. As long as you meet the legal age requirements and are located in a participating state, we are ready to start making picks.

Ways to Use the Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons

If we want to turn this bonus into a serious pay day, analyzing the top of the props board is where I always start. We want to find the right angles. Here are the five players with the highest projected point totals for tonight’s playoff game, along with their assist and rebound lines:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 Cade Cunningham 26.5 9.5 5.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Tobias Harris 18.5 1.5 6.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 3.5 7.5

Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham are the offensive engines tonight, both staring down a game-high point total of 26.5. But just because the lines are identical does not mean we bet them the same way. The morning line odds on Mitchell have the under favored at -121.

I am leaning that way too, as he might struggle to clear that number against a Detroit squad holding a sturdy 4.3 Net Rate. On the flip side, the data paints a much brighter picture for Cunningham. His over is heavily juiced at -123, making it a solid anchor for our entries.

Looking down the board, James Harden and Tobias Harris are both sitting at 18.5 points. I like the upside here. Harden’s over carries a -119 consensus, and Harris shows a slightly softer, but similar, lean toward the over at -116.

If you are looking to fade the highest numbers, building a slip around these data-driven leans—like keying Cunningham’s over or Mitchell’s under—is a sharp way to deploy those bonus funds. We are in this together, and following the juice is a proven strategy.

Guide to Sign Up with the Sleeper Promo Code

Ready to get some skin in the game? Unlocking your bonus for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup is a breeze. To get the full value, you absolutely must use the Sleeper promo code WTOP during sign-up.

First, you will need to create and register a new account here using standard personal information. Once you are verified, it is time to make that crucial first-time deposit using one of their secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 triggers the initial $20 bonus.

Here is the secret I always tell my readers: Sleeper will match 100% of your deposit, but only on the very first transaction. If you just drop in $10, you only get $10 matched. If you want to maximize this offer for the full $120 value, you need to deposit $100 right out of the gate ($100 match + $20 flat bonus).

Of course, you do not have to max it out if you are working with a smaller starting bankroll. If you deposit $50, they will match $50, and you walk away with $70 in bonus funds to deploy on the action between Cleveland and Detroit.