Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $120 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to build a real bankroll for tonight’s NBA playoff action, I’ve got just the ticket. Ahead of tonight’s scheduled matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, new players can register here with the Sleeper promo code WTOP and claim a lucrative welcome offer before tip-off.

Designed specifically for new users, this promotion hands you an instant $20 sign-up bonus—requiring just a $10 minimum deposit—plus a 100% deposit match worth up to $100. Whether you want to piece together a lineup of player props for the Cavaliers versus Pistons clash or get in on any other NBA playoff game this week, there is nothing better than playing with house money.

Using Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 sign-up bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

To unlock this latest Sleeper welcome offer, you need to be a new customer, meet your state’s age requirements, and be physically located in a participating jurisdiction. Getting started is incredibly straightforward. By registering a new account and making a minimum deposit of at least $10, you automatically trigger that $20 sign-up bonus.

On top of that, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match up to $100. That effectively doubles your initial stake, maximizing your entry funds right out of the gate. I love using this expanded bankroll to dive into an Eastern Conference showdown like Cleveland and Detroit. With your bonus secured, we have plenty of flexibility to build a winning lineup and explore player props across the entire NBA slate.

NBA Over/Under Totals on Monday Night

When I’m looking to take advantage of Sleeper’s NBA promos, targeting the highest projected scorers on the slate is my go-to strategy. Let’s look at the numbers from these NBA playoff matchups. Here are the five highest points over/under props for tonight, highlighting some of the league’s top offensive weapons.

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 28.3 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 25.1 27.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.2 26.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.6 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.1 21.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops our board with a consensus points prop of 28.5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He is currently averaging an incredibly consistent 28.3 points per game in the postseason. Facing a Lakers squad with a -3.7 net rating on the season, I expect SGA to exploit those defensive gaps and push past his projected total.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham offers one of the most intriguing props of the night. His over/under sits at 26.5 points, despite the fact that he is pouring in a massive 30.2 points per game for the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers boast a positive net rating (0.9), but Cade’s volume—taking 21.6 field goal attempts per game—gives him a real chance to clear this line.

In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell draws a favorable matchup against the Pistons. Mitchell is putting up 25.1 points per game, but oddsmakers have set his line a full bucket higher at 27.5. They are anticipating a potential offensive explosion against a Detroit team leaning heavily on its young core, making this a prime spot for a nice pay day.

Lastly, Lakers teammates LeBron James (23.1 PPG) and Austin Reaves (18.6 PPG) share matching 21.5 points props against a tough Oklahoma City Thunder defense that currently holds a stellar 19.2 net rating. Both guys will need highly efficient shooting nights to eclipse their totals in this heavily contested matchup.

Grab $120 Bonus with the Sleeper Promo Code

Securing your welcome bonus is a simple process, but you will want to maximize the value of your initial deposit before we start handicapping the Cavaliers and Pistons game.

First, make sure you use the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration here . You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Once your account is active, you must make a first-time deposit using one of the secure payment methods.

A minimum deposit of just $10 is required to activate the flat $20 sign-up bonus. However, listen closely: Sleeper will only match your first deposit. If you simply deposit the $10 minimum, they will match that $10, leaving you with $30 in bonus funds (the $20 sign-up bonus plus the $10 match).

To unlock the maximum potential value of $120, I highly recommend making a first-time deposit of $100. Sleeper will match that $100 and add the $20 sign-up bonus. You aren’t strictly required to deposit the full $100 to get a match—that is simply the maximum cap. For example, if you decide to deposit $50, Sleeper will match your $50, giving you $70 in total bonus funds.