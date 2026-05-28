Sinner’s meltdown is not rare: A look at other major collapses at Grand Slams

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner lost in the second round of the French Open on Thursday after leading by…

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner lost in the second round of the French Open on Thursday after leading by two sets and serving at 5-1 in the third set.

Sinner allowed Juan Manuel Cerundolo back in the match and lost 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1. He failed to serve out the match twice.

Cerundolo claimed 18 of the final 20 games and became the first man to oust the top-seeded player at Roland Garros before the third round since 2000.

Here is a look at other high-profile collapses at men’s tennis majors:

1974 French Open final

Clay-court great Manuel Orantes led by two sets but Björn Borg rallied to win 2–6, 6–7 (4), 6–0, 6–1, 6–1.

1975 US Open semifinals

This time it was Orantes on the right side of a comeback, against Guillermo Vilas. Orantes came back from a two-set deficit and 5-0 in the fourth, saving five match points, to win 4-6, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

1984 French Open final

John McEnroe lost to Ivan Lendl 3–6, 2–6, 6–4, 7–5, 7–5. It was McEnroe’s first defeat of the season, ending a 42-match winning streak.

1999 French Open final

Andrei Medvedev dominated early against Andre Agassi but lost 1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4.

1999 US Open fourth round

American Todd Martin rallied under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium against British player Greg Rusedski, who served for the match at 5-4 in the third set but lost 5-7, 0-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 to Martin.

2004 French Open final

Gaston Gaudio defeated fellow Argentine Guillermo Coria 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6. Gaudio had never even played in a Grand Slam quarterfinal before the tournament. The following year, Rafael Nadal won the first of his 14 French Open titles.

2022 Australian Open final

Daniil Medvedev couldn’t close out Nadal in an epic Australian Open final, losing 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

2024 Australian Open final

This time Sinner rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and win his first major trophy.

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