Scottish soccer chiefs ‘utterly condemn’ field invasion in dramatic Celtic-Hearts title decider

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer authorities say they “utterly condemn” the field invasion that followed Celtic’s title-sealing goal in…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer authorities say they “utterly condemn” the field invasion that followed Celtic’s title-sealing goal in its thrilling final-round showdown with Hearts.

Callum Osmand’s goal in the eighth and last minute of stoppage time sealed a 3-1 win for Celtic on Saturday and sparked wild celebrations among its fans, with hundreds running onto the pitch and getting close to Hearts’ dejected players.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland was reportedly punched by a Celtic fan as he tried to leave the field, with the game appearing to end before playing the full amount of stoppage time.

The Hearts delegation quickly left Celtic Park and players were still dressed in game uniforms when they got off the team bus at their Tynecastle Park home. The club said “reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff” were “deeply disturbing” and called for the “strongest action possible to be taken” by Scotland’s soccer authorities.

In a statement released Sunday, the Scottish Professional Football League said it was awaiting the report from its match delegate regarding any specific incidents that took place.

“But, regardless, supporters entering the field of play in any circumstances is wholly unacceptable,” the body said, “and puts those participating and working at a match at risk.”

The SPFL felt it necessary to make clear that “prior to awarding the trophy, we were informed by the match referee that the match had ended and had not been abandoned.”

“Yesterday’s match showed off the very best of the Scottish game and the drama and excitement that it is rightly famed for,” the statement added.

Celtic was crowned champion for the fifth straight year and 14th time in 15 seasons, while Hearts — the long-time leader — was denied a first Scottish league title since 1960.

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