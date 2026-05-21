Scheifele completes hat trick in OT for Canada’s 6-5 win over Norway at ice hockey worlds

FRIBOURG, Switzerland (AP) — Mark Scheifele completed a hat trick by scoring 29 seconds into overtime to give Canada a…

FRIBOURG, Switzerland (AP) — Mark Scheifele completed a hat trick by scoring 29 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 6-5 victory over Norway at the ice hockey world championship Thursday.

Ryan O’Reilly scored with 1:39 left in regulation to force overtime by redirecting Macklin Celebrini’s shot from the blue line into Norway’s net.

Scheifele netted twice in the first period after Norway had built a 2-0 lead on goals from Eskild Bakke Olsen and Johannes Johannesen.

The Winnipeg Jets center, who amassed a 103-point regular season in the NHL, scored scored his first while falling to the ice and made it 2-2 with a slap shot with 2:10 left in the opening period.

The teams traded goals in the second period. Norway took the lead on Noah Steen’s power-play goal before Gabriel Vilardi evened it at 3-3, also on a power play.

Dylan Cozens put Canada ahead 31 seconds into the third with a short-handed goal.

But Steen and Tinus Luc Koblar scored less than two minutes apart to give Norway a 5-4 lead, setting up O’Reilly’s tying goal that came shortly after Canada pulled goalie Cam Talbot for an extra attacker.

Canada leads Group B in Fribourg with 11 points.

In Group A in Zurich, Finland beat Latvia 7-1 to join host Switzerland atop the standings with 12 points.

Latvia captain Rudolfs Balcers scored just 10 seconds into the game.

Later Thursday, Switzerland plays Britain in Zurich, and Slovakia faces Denmark in Fribourg.

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