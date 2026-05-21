Longtime NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent announces retirement at end of season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Longtime N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent, who led his teams to more than 1,100 victories…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Longtime N.C. State baseball coach Elliott Avent, who led his teams to more than 1,100 victories and three College World Series, announced his retirement Thursday effective at the end of the season.

The Wolfpack (32-22) lost to Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament this week and hope to receive an NCAA Tournament at-large bid when the field is announced Monday.

Avent, who turned 70 on May 1, has coached the Wolfpack for 30 seasons after eight at New Mexico State. He has 1,103 wins at N.C. State and 1,327 overall in Division I. He led the Wolfpack to 22 NCAA regionals, six super regionals and CWS appearances in 2013, 2021 and 2024.

Avent thanked his coaching and support staffs, players and fans in a farewell statement.

“Not many people get the chance to do what they love at a place that means so much to them,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that opportunity and I’ve loved every minute of it. … It’s hard to say goodbye to something that has been such a big part of my life, but I leave with a full heart and so much gratitude. This game is about teammates and memories. My memories will be a constant companion and our players, coaches, staff, and fans are teammates I’ll hold in my heart forever. So long from #9.”

N.C. State’s deepest run in the CWS was cut short in 2021 when the NCAA sent the team home after three games, and one win away from the finals, because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Wolfpack beat Stanford and Vanderbilt before several players tested positive for the virus.

The NCAA, which said it was acting on the recommendations of its medical team and the local health department in Omaha, Nebraska, ordered N.C. State out of the tournament hours after it had lost 3-1 to Vanderbilt with only 13 players available.

“Although we’re all heartbroken, this team will never be forgotten and will live in the hearts of Wolfpack and baseball fans forever,” Avent said at the time.

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