Savolainen, Kadirova score goals, Philips has 30 saves as Ottawa beats Fleet 3-1, ties series 1-1

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ronja Savolainen and Fanuza Kadirova each scored a goal, Gwyneth Philips had 30 saves, and the…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ronja Savolainen and Fanuza Kadirova each scored a goal, Gwyneth Philips had 30 saves, and the Ottawa Charge beat the Boston Fleet 3-1 on Saturday night at the Tsongas Center to level the best-of-five series at a game apiece.

The Fleet beat Ottawa 2-1 in Game 1 on Thursday.

Gabbie Hughes added an empty-net goal that capped the scoring.

Megan Keller scored a goal for Boston.

Savolainen flicked a wrist shot from just inside the blue line past goaltender Aerin Frankel to open the scoring with 6:44 remaining in the first period.

Fanuza Kadirova scored at the 1:52 mark in the second period to give Ottawa a 2-0 lead. Kadirova blasted a one-timer from the right circle that beat Frankel glove side.

Keller got the Fleet on the scoreboard with 10 seconds left in the second period. On the rush, Keller controlled the loose puck just inside the left circle and flicked a shot off the back post into the net.

Up next

The Charge host the Fleet for Game 3 on Friday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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