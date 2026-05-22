San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama unanimous pick for NBA’s All-Defensive team

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was the unanimous pick as Defensive Player of the Year this season, and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was the unanimous pick as Defensive Player of the Year this season, and the only unanimous All-Defensive team selection as well.

The San Antonio star — as expected, given how the DPOY voting went — appeared on all 100 first-team ballots and made first-team All-Defense for the second time in his three NBA seasons. The team was announced Friday night.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, Detroit’s Ausar Thompson, Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert and Boston’s Derrick White rounded out the first team. Gobert is now a nine-time All-Defensive team pick, while Holmgren, Thompson and White were all first-time selections to the first team.

The second team was Toronto’s Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City’s Cason Wallace, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, New York’s OG Anunoby and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels.

Gobert and Daniels are the only players that have made the All-Defensive team in each of the last two seasons.

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