Ronja Savolainen’s late goal gives Charge a 2-1 win over Fleet for 2-1 lead in PWHL playoff series

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ronja Savolainen scored with 29 seconds remaining to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 win…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ronja Savolainen scored with 29 seconds remaining to lift the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 win over the Boston Fleet in Game 3 of their PWHL semifinal series on Friday night.

The defender put a shot on goal that bounced off the back boards and off Aerin Frankel’s skate to help the Charge take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Ottawa can punch its ticket to the Walter Cup final with a win on Sunday at home.

Fanuza Kadirova also scored for the Charge, while Gwyneth Philips stopped 36 shots.

Liz Schepers scored for the Fleet. Frankel made 20 saves.

The Charge were outshot for the third straight game, with Boston finishing with a 37-22 edge.

Ottawa set a PWHL playoff attendance record with a crowd of 13,112 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Philips was the difference in the third, making three consecutive saves on the Fleet, with the Charge also killing a late penalty before Savolainen’s goal.

After 40 minutes, the teams were tied 1-1.

Boston generated the better chances in the second period and capitalized on one.

The Fleet tied it at 5:11 of the second when Philips gave up a big rebound on a shot by Shay Maloney that bounced right out to Schepers, who found the right side of the net wide open.

Philips made a goal-line save at 13:02 when Ottawa native Jamie Lee Rattray attempted a wraparound on the power play. Boston’s Alina Muller had a great chance from in close with 4.7 seconds remaining but Philips was on top of it.

The Charge led 1-0 after the first period.

Just as the power play expired, Kadirova took a pass from Katerina Mrazova and fired a shot from the top of the slot that sneaked under Frankel’s left pad.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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