Rockies take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Mets

New York Mets (13-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-22, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (13-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-22, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -163, Rockies +137; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter a matchup with the New York Mets after losing five games in a row.

Colorado is 14-22 overall and 7-10 in home games. The Rockies have gone 8-18 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York is 7-10 on the road and 13-22 overall. The Mets have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.93.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Rockies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 RBIs for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9 for 42 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mark Vientos has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 10 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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