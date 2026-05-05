Diamondbacks host the Pirates to begin 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-17, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-17, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -126, Pirates +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 9-6 record at home and a 16-17 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Pittsburgh has an 8-7 record on the road and a 19-16 record overall. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 17 for 41 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with nine home runs while slugging .500. Nick Gonzales is 16 for 39 with two doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .256 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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