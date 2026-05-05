Giants host the Padres on 3-game home win streak

San Diego Padres (20-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-21, fourth in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (20-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-21, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -132, Padres +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the San Diego Padres aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

San Francisco is 14-21 overall and 8-9 at home. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

San Diego has gone 9-6 on the road and 20-14 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .377 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has seven doubles and two triples for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 13 for 36 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with five home runs while slugging .402. Manny Machado is 12 for 40 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .236 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 4-6, .232 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Yuki Matsui: 15-Day IL (groin), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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