Riley, Holmes lead Braves to another series win with an 8-1 rout of the Red Sox

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, Grant Holmes pitched six scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves routed…

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, Grant Holmes pitched six scoreless innings and the Atlanta Braves routed the Boston Red Sox 8-1 Sunday to win another series.

The first-place Braves took two of three from Boston for their 13th win in 15 series this season. They have only one series loss, along with the split of a four-game set.

Mike Yastrzemski also homered for Atlanta, which jumped ahead 5-0 through two innings against Brayan Bello (2-5) on his 27th birthday.

Riley got the Braves rolling with his seventh homer of the season, a 431-foot shot with two outs in the first. Michael Harris II kept the inning alive by hustling to first to beat the relay throw on a potential inning-ending double play.

Yastrzemski kept up his hot hitting with a leadoff homer in the fourth. Riley doubled in the fifth and came home on Dominic Smith’s single to make it 7-0.

Holmes (3-1) allowed five hits and walked one in an 87-pitch effort. Reynaldo López added two scoreless innings before Tyler Kinley gave up Boston’s lone run with two outs in the ninth.

It was another rough start for Bello, who had pitched well in his past two appearances coming out of the bullpen after an opener. He has now allowed 33 earned runs in 30 1-3 innings as a starter.

Ozzie Albies snapped an 0-for-24 hitless streak — the second longest of his career.

A sudden downpour struck in the top of the sixth, but the tarp was barely on the infield before the storm passed. The game resumed after a delay of 33 minutes, though Boston catcher Carlos Narváez was lifted because of finger pain.

Up next

Red Sox: Boston continues its road trip Monday night with the start of a three-game series at Kansas City. RH Sonny Gray (4-1, 3.18 ERA) goes for the Red Sox against Royals RH Seth Lugo (1-3, 3.76).

Braves: RH JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.32) takes the mound in Miami for the opener of a four-game series Monday night. The Marlins will counter with RH Max Meyer (3-0, 3.21).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.