Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Magic-Pistons, Cavs-Raptors

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New daily fantasy players can sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP and unlock $50 in sign-up bonuses. Create a new account and start with a $5 play to secure these bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on Sunday’s NBA matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Grab $50 Bonus

Review the details for the latest Underdog introductory offer below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

Taking advantage of this Underdog promo code gives you an excellent bankroll boost ahead of the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors clash. All you have to do is complete the registration process, make a deposit, and play just $5 on your first entry. Once your initial entry is submitted, Underdog will instantly reward you with $50 in bonus entries, which you can immediately use to build additional player lineups for the highly anticipated matchup.

Please note that this special welcome offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your instant $50 bonus, you must be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates and meet the required legal age limits for your jurisdiction. Be sure to verify your eligibility before locking in your picks for this NBA showdown.

Sunday NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to take advantage of the upcoming slate of games, targeting the top scorers on the board is a great place to start. Here are five players with the highest points over/under lines for their upcoming matchups:

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic) – O/U 29.5 Points

(Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic) – O/U 29.5 Points Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors) – O/U 24.5 Points

(Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors) – O/U 24.5 Points RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers) – O/U 23.5 Points

(Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers) – O/U 23.5 Points Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons) – O/U 22.5 Points

(Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons) – O/U 22.5 Points Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers) – O/U 21.5 Points

Cade Cunningham stands out as the slate’s top projected scorer for the Pistons. Cunningham has been on an absolute tear, averaging a massive 32.5 points per game this series. He draws a matchup against an Orlando Magic defense that allows 100.2 points per game, but given his massive 36.0% usage rate, his sheer volume makes him a constant threat to clear his 29.5-point total.

Finally, Paolo Banchero is tasked with carrying the offensive load for the Magic against a remarkably stingy Detroit defense. The Pistons are holding opponents to just 98.3 points per game and a stifling 39.5% field goal percentage. Banchero, averaging 24.3 points overall, will need to rely heavily on his ability to draw fouls—averaging 11.0 free throw attempts per game—to navigate this tough defensive front and eclipse his 22.5-point projected total.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

To unlock your $50 in bonus entries ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors matchup, you will need to follow a few simple steps. Be sure to use promo code WTOP during the registration process.

First, create and register your new account by providing standard personal information. Please note that this offer is exclusively for new users who meet the necessary age and region requirements. Next, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Finally, submit a $5 entry on the Cavaliers-Raptors game, or any other eligible market, to instantly activate your $50 bonus.

When you are ready to put your entry together, Underdog offers two distinct ways to play: