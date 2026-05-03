Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Magic-Pistons + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and start reaping the rewards. Create a new account and start making trades to unlock $10 in total bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, the NHL Playoffs continue and the MLB season is heating up. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in with Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

Before the Orlando Magic take the court against the Detroit Pistons, fans can review the details of this exclusive welcome offer below.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

After applying the promo code and completing $10 in trades, new users will unlock their $10 sign-up bonus. This welcome offer gives you a great way to engage with the playoff matchups through Kalshi’s unique contract trading platform.

To take advantage of this exclusive opportunity, new Kalshi customers must first register and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, unlocking the reward is straightforward: once you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets, a $10 sign-up bonus will be automatically credited to your account. Kalshi is fully accessible across all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play and claim this promotion.

Once your $10 bonus is unlocked, it can be applied directly to the upcoming NBA slate, including the series between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons. This promotional offer provides an engaging, data-driven way to interact with the postseason action.

Sunday NBA Predictions

Kalshi offers a variety of prediction markets for the NBA Playoffs. Here is a look at the market forecasts for the upcoming Eastern Conference matchups:

Matchup Market Forecast Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons DET 75% / ORL 25% Toronto Raptors @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE 71% / TOR 29%

When evaluating which team holds the advantage in the marquee matchup between the Magic and the Pistons, Detroit possesses a clear analytical edge on the court. The Cavaliers and Raptors matchup paints a similar picture for the home team, with Cleveland entering the contest securing a distinct statistical advantage over Toronto. These performance indicators suggest that both Detroit and Cleveland hold a favorable, data-backed edge over their visiting opponents in Kalshi’s prediction markets.

How to Activate This Kalshi Offer

As the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons prepare to clash, getting set up on the platform is a simple process. To secure your welcome bonus in time for tip-off, simply follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Create and register an account using your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility.

Create and register an account using your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering to ensure you are opted into the promotion.

During the sign-up process, make sure to use the promo code when registering to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Finally, you must make $10 worth of trades in order to activate the offer. It is important to note that the user does not have to make any single trade worth $10. Instead, a cumulative sum of $10 in trades will satisfy this requirement.

Once that $10 trading threshold is reached, your $10 sign-up bonus will be available. You can immediately use these bonus funds to engage with the ongoing NBA 2025 Postseason action or explore other prediction markets on the platform.