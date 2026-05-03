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Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy injured in Madrid’s win over Espanyol

The Associated Press

May 3, 2026, 6:39 PM

MADRID (AP) — Defender Ferland Mendy was injured 10 minutes into Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The latest setback could end any hopes of making France’s squad for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Mendy, who has suffered a series of injuries this season, was a member of the French squad at the 2024 European Championship but hasn’t been called up since then.

Mendy has played only nine matches with Real Madrid this season.

He got hurt on Sunday while sprinting to the ball, and went down with an apparent right leg muscle injury.

Madrid did not immediately release details on the severity of the injury.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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