CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Notable reaction to the death of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch: “On behalf of…

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Notable reaction to the death of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch:

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch.

Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.” — Joint statement from the Busch Family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR.

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“Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better terms. But it was he who made the effort for that to be possible. We did some media together also to laugh through some of the things we put each other through many years ago. Most recently we had even been discussing him running my Late Model at Wilkesboro this summer. He seemed extremely happy and we had planned to meet up next Thursday to get his seat to the shop. He laughed over the idea of his fans and JRM fans having to cheer in unison during that race. Kyle was one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history. No one can deny that. But he was also a father, a husband, brother, son, and a friend to many. My heart is broken for the Busch family. I will never be able to make sense of this loss but I am thankful that we had found a way to become friends. ″ — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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“Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen, he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with. We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what he could do behind the wheel. Kyle pushed all of us to be better. His passion, intensity, and love for racing were unmatched, and his impact on this sport will be felt forever. I’ll always remember the many laughs and conversations away from the spotlight, and most importantly the way he cared so deeply about his family. My heart goes out to Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, Kurt, his parents, many teammates across the industry, fans and everyone who loved Kyle. NASCAR lost one of its greatest talents today, and we’ve all lost a friend.” — seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

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“Our hearts are broken for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and the entire Busch family. Kyle was a fierce competitor, an incredible teammate, and, far more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and son. His impact on our organization and on the sport of NASCAR will never be forgotten. During this unimaginable time, everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and the Gibbs family are lifting the Busch family up in prayer.” — Joe Gibbs Racing.

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“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.” — former teammate Denny Hamlin on social media.

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“The shocking news of Kyle’s passing is devastating to me, and to everyone at Chevrolet and General Motors. Our hearts go out to Samantha, their children Brexton and Lennix and the Busch family, everyone at RCR, Kyle’s legions of fans and all of Rowdy Nation. He was a fierce competitor who found success both as a driver and team owner, as well as a generous benefactor to countless families with the Bundle of Joy Fund he founded with his wife, Samantha. On top of all that, he found time to be a true friend to us all.” — General Motors President Mark Reuss.

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“We’re incredibly saddened to learn about the unexpected passing of Kyle Busch. A tenacious competitor, his talent and relentless drive helped elevate NASCAR at every level. We had great respect for the intensity he brought to the sport. Our heartfelt condolences are with the Busch family, his friends and the entire motorsports community.” — Team Penske.

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“Everyone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Kyle Busch. Kyle was one of the most dominant racers in IMS history, highlighted by back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 victories in 2015 and 2016, making history by sweeping both the Cup and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in those years. He won a record four O’Reilly Series races at the Racing Capital of the World and made his 700th career Cup Series start in the 30th anniversary 2024 Brickyard 400 at IMS — a significant career milestone. He was a fan favorite, loved for his competitive spirit and passion. He understood what racing and winning at Indianapolis means. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Samantha, children Brexton and Lennix, the entire Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire NASCAR family.” — Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles.

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“A true competitor and champion. Our condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, and the entire NASCAR community.” — Formula 1 on social media.

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