All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|New York
|30
|20
|.600
|4
|Boston
|22
|27
|.449
|11½
|Toronto
|22
|27
|.449
|11½
|Baltimore
|21
|29
|.420
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Chicago
|25
|24
|.510
|3
|Minnesota
|23
|27
|.460
|5½
|Detroit
|20
|30
|.400
|8½
|Kansas City
|20
|30
|.400
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|25
|24
|.510
|—
|Texas
|24
|25
|.490
|1
|Seattle
|24
|27
|.471
|2
|Houston
|20
|31
|.392
|6
|Los Angeles
|17
|33
|.340
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Philadelphia
|25
|25
|.500
|9
|Washington
|25
|25
|.500
|9
|Miami
|22
|28
|.440
|12
|New York
|21
|28
|.429
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|St. Louis
|28
|20
|.583
|1½
|Chicago
|29
|21
|.580
|1½
|Cincinnati
|26
|24
|.520
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|San Diego
|29
|20
|.592
|1½
|Arizona
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|San Francisco
|20
|30
|.400
|11
|Colorado
|19
|31
|.380
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 4, Houston 1
Texas 5, Colorado 4
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 4, Kansas City 3
Athletics 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Arrighetti 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 6-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-5) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 1-2) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-5) at Baltimore (Bassitt 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-4) at San Diego (Buehler 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-1) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 4
Arizona 6, San Francisco 3
Texas 5, Colorado 4
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 9, Miami 1
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Arrighetti 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 6-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 5-3) at Cincinnati (Paddack 0-5), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-5) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3) at Miami (Pérez 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 6-1) at Milwaukee (Henderson 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-4) at San Diego (Buehler 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 4-3) at Arizona (Soroka 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-1) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
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