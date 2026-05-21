All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 33 15 .688 — New York 30 20 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 33 15 .688 — New York 30 20 .600 4 Boston 22 27 .449 11½ Toronto 22 27 .449 11½ Baltimore 21 29 .420 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 29 22 .569 — Chicago 25 24 .510 3 Minnesota 23 27 .460 5½ Detroit 20 30 .400 8½ Kansas City 20 30 .400 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 25 24 .510 — Texas 24 25 .490 1 Seattle 24 27 .471 2 Houston 20 31 .392 6 Los Angeles 17 33 .340 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 34 16 .680 — Philadelphia 25 25 .500 9 Washington 25 25 .500 9 Miami 22 28 .440 12 New York 21 28 .429 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 18 .617 — St. Louis 28 20 .583 1½ Chicago 29 21 .580 1½ Cincinnati 26 24 .520 4½ Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 19 .620 — San Diego 29 20 .592 1½ Arizona 25 23 .521 5 San Francisco 20 30 .400 11 Colorado 19 31 .380 12

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 4, Houston 1

Texas 5, Colorado 4

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 4, Kansas City 3

Athletics 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Arrighetti 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 4-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-5) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 1-2) at Boston (Tolle 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-5) at Baltimore (Bassitt 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-4) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-4) at San Diego (Buehler 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-1) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 6, San Francisco 3

Texas 5, Colorado 4

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 9, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Arrighetti 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 6-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 5-3) at Cincinnati (Paddack 0-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-5) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 3-3) at Miami (Pérez 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Atlanta (Elder 4-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 6-1) at Milwaukee (Henderson 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-4) at San Diego (Buehler 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-3) at Arizona (Soroka 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 6-1) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

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