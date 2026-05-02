Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot to have hip surgery and won’t pitch this season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pepiot will not pitch this season for the Tampa Bay Rays because of a…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pepiot will not pitch this season for the Tampa Bay Rays because of a right hip injury that requires surgery.

The right-hander will have the operation on May 13, manager Kevin Cash said Friday.

Pepiot hasn’t pitched since the end of spring training. He began the season on the 15-day injured list before being moved to the 60-day IL in mid-April.

Cash said Dr. Thomas Byrd will operate on Pepiot in Nashville, Tennessee, and that the 28-year-old should be ready for spring training next year.

Pepiot, who made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, was acquired by Tampa Bay in 2024 and started 57 games over the past two seasons, going 19-20 with a 3.75 ERA.

He was projected to be part of the starting rotation this season.

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