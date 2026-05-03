Raptors All-Star forward Brandon Ingram out for Game 7 against Cavaliers with sore right heel

CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday because of a sore right heel.

“The injury right now is such that he needs to rest and go easy on his heel and we’ll see where he is at after this,” coach Darko Rajakovic said before the game.

The two-time All-Star has been sidelined since midway through the second quarter of Wednesday night’s 125-120 loss.

Guard Jamal Shead started in Ingram’s place for the second straight game.

Ingram averaged 21.5 points during the regular season and made his second All-Star Game in his first season with the Raptors. However, he has averaged just 12 games in the postseason.

The winner of Sunday’s game advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals to face the Detroit Pistons. Game 1 will be Tuesday night in Detroit.

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