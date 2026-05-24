Ice hockey worlds: Britain is relegated after 6-0 defeat to Latvia

ZURICH (AP) — Britain’s return to the ice hockey world championship proved short-lived after Latvia blanked the newcomer 6-0 on…

ZURICH (AP) — Britain’s return to the ice hockey world championship proved short-lived after Latvia blanked the newcomer 6-0 on Sunday.

The sixth straight defeat in Group A in Zurich means Britain is relegated from the top division with a game left.

Britain returned to the top tier after a one-year absence but has failed to win a single point and scored only four goals and conceded 29 in its six games. Britain, which will play Germany on Monday in their final game, trails second-to-last Hungary by three points but lost their head-to-head encounter 5-0.

Another newcomer, Italy, still has a chance to survive after earning the first point in a 3-2 defeat to Denmark in a shootout in Fribourg.

Italy is two points behind Slovenia in Group B before they face each other on Monday.

Group B leader Canada played Slovakia later Sunday and Finland faced Austria in Group A.

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