Quinn Hughes scores 2 as Wild beats Stars 5-2 to win the series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Quinn Hughes led Minnesota to its first playoff series victory in 11 years, scoring twice in the Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Minnesota will face Presidents Trophy winner Colorado in the second round. The Avalanche have not played since sweeping Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Wild won a playoff series for the first time in 10 tries since 2015. The past eight came in the first round, including against Dallas in 2016 and 2023.

After Hughes broke a tie midway through the third period, Matt Boldy scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the series into empty nets to seal it. Vladimir Tarasenko also scored and Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves.

Hughes, acquired from Vancouver in December in the biggest trade in franchise history, took a shot from the left dot that deflected off the skate of Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubshkin and past goalie Jake Oettinger. Hughes also had an assist.

All three Wild goals came at full strength. Minnesota outscored Dallas 17-5 at even strength in the series, including 12-4 at five-on-five.

DUCKS 5, OILERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists apiece, and Anaheim eliminated Connor McDavid and two-time defending Western Conference champion Edmonton with a victory in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.

Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Ryan Poehling scored the opening goal and Lukas Dostal made 25 saves in a standout performance for the upstart Ducks, who stormed to their team’s first playoff series victory since 2017.

After ending a seven-year postseason absence by knocking out the powerhouse Oilers, Anaheim will face the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights’ series with the Utah Mammoth. Vegas leads 3-2 heading to Salt Lake City on Friday night.

Connor Murphy and Vasily Podkolzin scored as Edmonton followed up its worst regular season since 2021 by going out in the first round for the first time since that season.

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