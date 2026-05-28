PWHL Players Association is disclosing salaries as members vote to approve transparency

The Professional Women’s Hockey League Players Association began publicly listing salaries this week on its website, doing so after the…

The Professional Women’s Hockey League Players Association began publicly listing salaries this week on its website, doing so after the union’s leader said members voted to approve the disclosure.

PWHLPA executive director Malaika Underwood called it the natural next step after players gave the green light to share salary numbers among each other and agents and that minimum and average figures were already public in the collective bargaining agreement.

“This decision reflects our belief that greater salary transparency gives players clearer information and stronger context in individual negotiations, while also supporting a more transparent and credible marketplace for the league overall,” Underwood said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The range for the 2025-26 season goes from the league minimum $37,131.50 to highest-paid Emily Clark of the Ottawa Charge at $126,090. Sarah Fillier of the New York Sirens is next at $125,000, followed by Ottawa’s Brianne Jenner at $122,003.

Abby Roque ($116,699) and Marie-Philip Poulin ($110,216) of the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire were among the 10 players to eclipse six figures of earnings this past season. They’re joined by Seattle’s Hilary Knight and Toronto’s Renata Fast ($106,090), Boston’s Megan Keller and Ottawa’s Gabrielle Hughes ($105,000) and Minnesota’s Kendal Coyne Schofield ($100,785.50).

Knight, Coyne Schofield and recently named Hamilton general manager Meghan Duggan were among the key figures who were part of the dispute with USA Hockey in 2017 that led to a contract for the women’s national team to pay players at a time when a professional path in the sport to make a living wage was not possible.

“You think about where women’s sports, women’s hockey, professional women’s hockey have gone since then,” Duggan said on a video call with reporters Thursday. “Back then, women’s professional hockey players really were not making a whole lot, and now we have this this league where players are making a living and and beyond.”

The PWHL is expanding from eight to 12 teams for next season, adding teams in Detroit, Las Vegas, San Jose, California, and Hamilton, Ontario. An incoming rookie class made up of five gold medal-winning U.S. Olympians, led by tournament MVP Caroline Harvey, and an influx influx of European talent will be entering the league as part of the expansion.

Las Vegas GM Dominique DiDia, who was an agent before moving into management, said she has been a proponent of players knowing their salaries and those of others since the beginning.

“It’s something that on the NHL side is visible, and it helps players and agents make comparisons in order to know what they should be paid and making sure that they’re on the same playing field as their peers,” DiDia said. “I think it’s something that is beneficial for both sides, allowing us to have clarity and make sure that players are being paid for what they deserve.”

Duggan said players deserve these salaries after the PWHL worked to build a successful league from the ground up.

“They and the staff have put butts in the seats and created something,” Duggan said. “I’d like to call it a movement — a movement where people want to be a part of this. People want to come to the rink. They want to support women’s hockey. They want pay to see these players be excellent. We’re only going to continue to improve from here. But I love knowing that a lot of the women are being paid for the effort that they’ve put in for so long.”

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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