PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in NBA Lineups for Game 7s on Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA postseason rolls on this May 3, there is nothing better than putting together a smart strategy for a nice pay day. For new players only, unlocking the latest PrizePicks promo code WTOP here is the savviest move you can make ahead of the clash between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

When you sign up and play a $5 lineup, you receive $50 in lineups to play with. Whether you are targeting player projections for this nationally broadcast Pistons-Magic matchup on ABC, or you plan to build lineups for any other NBA game happening today or later this week, this introductory offer gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts.

As Detroit and Orlando prepare to take the court, we are in a prime spot to jump into the action together. Whether you are backing the home team or predicting a big night for the Magic, grabbing this welcome offer will set you up with the flexibility you need for the rest of the playoffs.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 3, 2026

Let’s break down how this PrizePicks promo code actually works for our NBA slate. When new PrizePicks customers meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state, you have a massive opportunity to elevate your handicapping approach. Simply sign up, lock in the code, and play $5 on your favorite projections for any NBA game—including this highly anticipated contest at Little Caesars Arena—to receive $50 in lineups.

This offer is strictly for new users. Whether you plan to watch the Pistons and Magic battle it out on national television or focus your plays on other matchups across the playoff board, these $50 in lineups ensure you start your daily fantasy basketball experience on the right foot, allowing you to try more sophisticated combinations without sweating your initial play.

Ways to Use Your Lineups on Sunday

If we are going to maximize our action on the hardwood tonight, we need to target the sharpest projections on the board. Based on stats from the previous playoff games in each series, here are the five highest player points over/unders for tonight’s matchups:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Projection Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 32.5 29.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 23.3 24.5 RJ Barrett Cleveland Cavaliers 24.3 23.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 24.3 22.5 Scottie Barnes Cleveland Cavaliers 24.2 21.5

When looking at the board tonight, Cade Cunningham easily headlines the slate. Averaging a blistering 32.5 points per game in his previous playoff games, the Detroit Pistons star faces an Orlando Magic team struggling with a -2.8 Net Rating. With his line set at 29.5 points, we have a real chance to key him into our lineups and see if he can continue his massive scoring output at home.

Meanwhile, I’m closely watching Donovan Mitchell for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is putting up 23.3 PPG from his previous playoff games, and with his projection sitting at 24.5, he draws a favorable matchup against a Raptors squad holding a slightly negative Net Rating (-0.8).

On the other side of that same matchup, Toronto features a high-volume duo in RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Both are averaging over 24 points per game (24.3 and 24.2, respectively), but they face a tougher test against a Cavaliers defense boasting a positive 0.8 Net Rating. Barrett’s projection is set at a lofty 23.5, while Barnes comes in just below at 21.5. I’d use these two as careful, secondary pieces in a more complex lineup.

Finally, Paolo Banchero rounds out the top five with a 22.5-point projection. Hitting his postseason average of 24.3 PPG against Detroit will be a battle, as the Pistons boast a solid 2.8 Net Rating heading into the night. Handicapping his performance properly could be the anchor you need for a winning card.

Guide to Sign Up with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches for the upcoming postseason clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic? Claiming your $50 in lineups is quick and easy. Let’s walk through these simple steps to unlock your offer:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: You must enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit a Lineup: Play a $5 lineup on the board. Whether you are targeting the May 3 matchup in Detroit or any other game on the slate, making your play will trigger the reward.

Once you submit that qualifying $5 lineup, you will automatically receive $50 in lineups. The best part is that the outcome of your original $5 play won’t have an impact on this offer—the $50 in lineups are yours regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.