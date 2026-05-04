PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the NBA postseason rolls on with a massive Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, there is nothing better than having a little skin in the game. If you are a new player looking to get in on the action, register here with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to build a bankroll.

We can sign up, play $5, and get $50 in lineups. Whether you want to build your lineup around tonight’s gritty matchup in New York or any other NBA game this week, this welcome offer is the perfect way to hit the ground running.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for Extra NBA Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Using this latest PrizePicks promo code unlocks a really sweet deal for basketball fans. When you register and play just $5 on tonight’s 76ers-Knicks game—or any other playoff matchup on the board—you will score $50 in lineups. It doesn’t matter if the players we choose crush their statistical projections or have an off night; that $50 in lineups is locked in the second your qualifying play goes through.

Keep in mind, this specific offer is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To get in on this, you need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically present in a participating state where the daily fantasy platform legally operates when you sign up.

NBA Projections for Monday Night

If we are going to put this promo to work tonight, I always like to start by looking at the highest projected scorers. Handicapping the big names gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. Here is a look at the five highest player points projections available across the two scheduled matchups, lined up with their current playoff scoring averages.

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Projection Joel Embiid New York Knicks 28.0 27.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 26.3 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 26.9 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 18.5 24.5

Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama currently sit at the top of the board, sharing a massive 27.5 points projections. Embiid is bringing a hefty 28.0 playoff points per game average into Madison Square Garden. Even though he’s on the injury report with a hip issue, he is listed as probable and I’m expecting him to carry his usual heavy workload.

On the flip side, Wembanyama faces the Timberwolves with a projection set well above his 21.0 playoff average. He is going to have to shoulder the offensive burden for San Antonio in this crucial spot.

Right behind the big men, we have dynamic guards Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey going head-to-head in New York. Brunson’s square is sitting at 26.5, which is right on the nose with his 26.3 playoff average. Maxey takes the court with a 25.5 projection after a stellar playoff run where he has averaged 26.9 points per game. Finally, Anthony Edwards rounds out our top five with a 24.5 projection against the Spurs, hoping to blow past his current 18.5 postseason average.

Steps for Using the PrizePicks Promo Code

Getting our hands on that $50 in lineups ahead of tonight’s 76ers vs. Knicks game is incredibly straightforward. I’m building these lineups myself, so let’s walk through the exact steps to get you set up:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here. You will just need to drop in some standard personal information to verify your identity.

Register as a new user here. You will just need to drop in some standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure you enter the PrizePicks promo code WTOP . This is the key to locking in our offer.

During the registration process, make sure you enter the PrizePicks promo code . This is the key to locking in our offer. Make a Deposit: Hit the cashier and make a minimum deposit of $10 using any of their secure payment methods.

Hit the cashier and make a minimum deposit of $10 using any of their secure payment methods. Submit Your First Lineup: Build and play a $5 lineup using any available player projections.

The minute you submit that qualifying $5 play, you activate your $50 in lineups. The best part of this strategy? The outcome of your original $5 play has zero impact on the offer. You get your $50 in lineups whether your first play wins or loses.

Please note: This promotional offer is explicitly restricted to new users. Players must verify they meet all applicable local age limits and jurisdictional requirements to register and participate.